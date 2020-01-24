Need a legal pot store in California? Take your smartphone – KGET 17

by: MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press

File – In this Friday, April 5, 2019, archive photo, a client takes a photo of large pots of marijuana displayed at Rev-Up, a cannabis market place in Los Angeles. California is trying a new strategy to reduce the state’s huge illegal marijuana market. State regulators have proposed rules that would require legal stores to post their unique Quick Response Code certificates in store windows to help consumers identify licensed businesses. Buyers would use their smartphones to scan familiar black and white codes, similar to a barcode, to determine if a company is selling legally tested cannabis products. (AP photo / Richard Vogel, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Looking to find a legal marijuana store in California? Take your smartphone.

In another step to curb the burgeoning illegal state pot market, California regulators proposed rules Thursday that would force legal stores to post a unique black and white code in store windows to help consumers to identify authorized companies.

Buyers can use their smartphones to scan the familiar, square label known as a QR code – similar to a barcode – to determine if a company is selling legally tested cannabis products.

Codes would also be required when transporting or delivering cannabis.

“The proposed regulations will help consumers avoid purchasing cannabis products from unauthorized businesses,” said Lori Ajax, who heads the state Bureau of Cannabis Control. “These requirements will also help law enforcement to distinguish between legal and illegal transportation of cannabis products.”

California – the world’s largest legal pot market – launched large legal sales in January 2018. But the illicit market continued to thrive, with consumers spending about $ 3 in the state’s underground pot economy for every dollar of the legal pot, according to a report by industry advisers Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics estimated last year.

High tax rates have been criticized for directing consumers to the illicit market, where stores are often indistinguishable from legal stores and operate in plain sight.

Last year, the state launched an advertising campaign – Get #weedwise – to encourage consumers to verify that their purchases are tested and legal. Ads have been posted on social media and on billboards promoting a state website where buyers can quickly check if a store is licensed.

The advertising campaign presents a simple argument: you don’t know what you get if you buy illegal products.

The state has also sought to strengthen law enforcement to close illegal shops and culture sites.

