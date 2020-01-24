Need a premium SUV? Mercedes ‘C’s you – Boston Herald

When thinking of regular luxury vehicles, two options usually first come to mind: Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

There are other contenders, such as Volvo and Acura. Mercedes created the GLC class to compete with entries such as the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Acura RDX.

Because Mercedes has been the bestseller since the recently placed C-class sedan, the GLC is a striking appearance in the Mercedes line-up. It is really a C-class, but in SUV form. The recently discontinued, boxy GLK was not what Mercedes was looking for, because the sale was disappointing due to the G-Wagen-like smaller appearance. Mercedes had to regroup and the GLC was born.

Consumers like to sit high while enjoying the ride of a sedan, so limiting bodywork and maintaining cargo space have been the buyer’s priorities. In the luxury category, the GLC delivers those goals – the ride is cloudy and worthy of sedan; you almost forget that you are in an SUV.

Four years after the launch and with its first mid-generation redesign, the new GLC gets a twisted grille, reformed front and rear fascias and slimmer headlights with standard LEDs. Inside, the 10.25-inch touchscreen and various touch pads are user-friendly, while speech support is great. The Voice Assistant was very flexible and easy to use, while many competitors have systems that are too complex and difficult to implement.

The tested GLC300 4MATIC was powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with 255 hp, 14 more horses than before. Zero to 60 mph was 6.1 seconds, with 273 lb.-ft. of couple. Five driving modes are available, from Eco to Sport +. We enjoyed the Comfort mode best, which offered an optimal user experience without jeopardizing the ride. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the GLC; the tester had four-wheel drive (4MATIC), which only cost $ 2,000 more. The nine-speed automatic transmission was smooth and effortless and had paddle shifters to raise or lower a gear when Sport + mode was activated.

Well priced and looking good, the GLC is a solid match for consumers in the luxury SUV market.

List price: $ 42,500

As tested: $ 50,795

MPG: 22 city, 29 highway, 24.7 combined