Need Gender Balance in the Meeting Room? Here are three alternatives for allocation:

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the approval of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees the right of women to vote and the voice of women in our society. Since then, women have cemented their former monopoly roles, from coaching in the 2020 Super Bowl to major spacewalks. However, there are still major hurdles to diversifying power positions in the corporate sector.

According to our survey, women still account for only 20% of US public company directors and 22% of global public company directors. These gender gaps will continue if they are closed solely by policies such as California’s new Diversity Quota Act. As many states are considering SB 826 in California as a policy roadmap for resolving gender balance, it is necessary to flag road bumps and consider possible alternative routes.

The intent behind California’s gender quotas law is noble, but short-sighted because it requires a certain number of female candidates from executives rather than percentages, and loopholes are being used by companies. Instead of doing the difficult but necessary job of changing male directors, many companies have added new board seats and filled them with women. As a result, the overall gender balance in corporate board leadership has not really changed.

Furthermore, assignments based on a single factor [such as gender] oversimplify complex systematic problems. California law does not give instructions on how to recruit and integrate a diverse new candidate. If the company is in a hurry to meet its quota, but makes no other apparent efforts on diversity, the next candidate will face stigma as “hiring a token” and risk being left behind by other directors. is there.

Too many boards begin and end recruiting activities with unconscious bias and ask themselves, “Who knows who is a good candidate?” When the board asks this question, they are likely to think of candidates they appear to be-currently mostly men and whites. This ad hoc approach can fail if legislators and regulators require companies to clarify how to ensure board diversity.

One way to achieve this is for Congress to change the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 to expand what the Securities and Exchange Commission can enforce in addressing diversity. This allows us to give the SEC the necessary jurisdiction for public companies to disclose information about the diversity of directors and board candidates and to explain their approach to ensuring board diversity. Is an important first step to take.

The law on this effect passed the House of Representatives in November 2019. The Senate Bank, Housing and Urban Affairs Commission is currently revoking similar measures. Improving corporate governance under the Diversity Act requires public companies to voluntarily disclose the gender, race, ethnicity, and veteran status of their boards, candidates, and senior executives each year.

If Congress now passes legislation in front of the Senate, it can go further with what the SEC can require companies to disclose about their commitment to diversity and inclusion. I will.

This is an important difference from what the SEC currently offers. This is just guidance. In other words, the Committee recommends that public companies disclose the diversity characteristics of board members or candidates in a power of attorney or other SEC filing, but by actually requesting this. I won’t go any further.

By changing’guidance ‘to’requirements’, the SEC forces companies to ensure board diversity in annual filings and proxy statement disclosures, including instructions on how to recruit directors can do. The key here is to mandate transparency, not just talking, but to shed light on companies taking a walk.

However, the SEC is irresponsible for mandating a one-size-fits-all approach as there are many different recruitment strategies companies can use to balance board diversity. For example, a company can promise to have a “balanced slate” of candidates. In other words, it guarantees that no more than a set percentage of board seat candidates are the same as the current majority of board members.

Another example is to front-load the candidate review process and consider only the diverse candidates first. Only if none of the diverse candidates considered by the Nomination and Governance Committee meet the requirements will the company begin the search with candidates that are demographically similar to the current board members. Both approaches are valid options and can lead to positive results, so you need to decide what makes sense for your enterprise.

Another way forward is for business leaders and legislators to ask the Senate for approval of the Equal Amendment [ERA]. It has been endorsed by the 38 states required to become a formal constitutional amendment. The fate of ERA is still unknown, but making constitutional discrimination unconstitutional can have a positive impact on gender diversity in the boardroom.

For example, this amendment allows gender discrimination to be given to a “scrutiny” judicial review instead of the current “scrutiny” status. That is, gender is considered a protection class along with race, religion, country of origin, and foreigners. This could pave the way for legal issues for companies that have an all-male board of directors created by shareholders and other stakeholders.

When ERA passed parliament in 1972, Alice Paul, the author of the revision, states: “I did not doubt that equal rights are in the right direction. Most reforms, most problems are complicated. But I have nothing complicated about normal equality.”

Will 2020 be the year when normal equality comes to the conference room?

Dottie Schindlinger is the Executive Director of the Diligent Institute, the research arm of Diligent Corporation.

