Need good news? Watch “Hamilton’s” Surprised Florida Girl Reunite at John Krasinski Show – News – The Palm Beach Post

The original ‘Hamilton’ actress performed for a 9-year-old girl who failed to see the play after it was canceled due to a coronavirus pandemic.

One Florida girl got the surprise of her life from her 9th birthday thanks to actresses John Krasinski, Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Hamilton”.

The girls ’mother took me to Twitter late last month, telling Miranda that her daughter Aubrey had tickets to see“ Hamilton, ”but she was from my heart when the Jacksonville show was canceled because of a coronavirus pandemic.

“Seeing Hamilton has been her dream since she saw her first Broadway show last year,” Mom wrote.

Instead, Aubrey spent her birthday watching “Mary Poppins Returns.”

“At least we’re safe and healthy,” Mom’s tweet said.

The social media message apparently caught Krasinski’s attention, whose wife Emily Blunt starred in the “Mary Poppins Returns” series with Miranda.

Krasinski invited Aubrey to the second episode, “The Good News,” in his new online show, which aimed to bring up uplifting stories in these difficult times.

“Unfortunately, there was one little girl whose dream couldn’t come true because her long-awaited Hamilton experience was canceled,” Krasinski said. “Fortunately, though, he hardened it when he turned to one person he could always trust, Mary Poppins.”

With that, pop Aubrey. Krasinski and Blunt promised the girl that they would fly their families to New York and get them tickets to see “Hamilton” as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The nine-year-old’s face lit up immediately, but the surprises didn’t end there. Miranda “Zoom bombed” the interview with her own good news.

So it happened! Episode 2 / @somegoodnews! BAM! Https: //t.co/nSlNzwrjWn

– John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on April 6, 2020

“I think we can get over this right away,” he teased. “If you can’t go to Hamilton, we’ll bring you Hamilton.”

Aubrey then watched in shock as Miranda and more than a dozen cast members, each in their own homes, sang about the “Alexander Hamilton” hit show.

“Aubrey is still asking for her dreams,” her mother tweeted after a moment.

Miranda has spread the joy elsewhere as well. On Monday, he sent a video message to healthcare professionals at NewYork Presbyterian Hospital. New York has become a hot spot for the coronavirus, and more than 67,000 confirmed cases since noon Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

“I know you all have families,” he said. “I know that you put yourself in line. You never asked for it. You are heroes and do amazing work. I am grateful for your service. New York City is grateful for your service.”

This story was originally published on usatoday.com and was distributed to other Florida newspapers in the United States by TODAY Network – Florida.