Need Refugees? External Banking Star Available to Help

“These four friends lived in this ugly town called Cut. While they lived there, the hurricane came and beat all their strength. They found out that there was a shipwreck that my father had been trying to find for years … with $ 400 million in gold. After my dad’s disappearance, we found clues that could take us anywhere that gold or find my dad, “Stokes told E! News’ Lilliana Vazquez.

The series is filled with mysteries, forbidden romances and everything that teen drama fans love. It is described as a joint between The O.C. and Goonies, and that is why Stokes initially continued reading for the role.

“The thing is, I love Goonies so much that sometimes when you see a reboot happen they don’t hit it as hard. And with Goonies, it’s an iconic piece of cinema and it’s a lot of people love it, so when I see it, I’m like,” I don’t want to do that. I do not want to be the one responsible for destroying cult classic films, “” he said. So he graduated, but then got the audition of another cast director and he read the pilot script and realized that it wasn’t a new version of Goonies. “I read it and I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t Goony. I made a big mistake in February,'” he said.

