Need response against Penguins – Boston Herald

The Bruins needed a reaction in Columbus after a disaster in Philadelphia and came dangerously short.

On Thursday evening they want to avoid the same fate against the glowing penguins.

Bruins’ lack of physical response in Columbus led to debate and – whether someone wants to admit it or not – Brett Ritchie goes a distance while trying to find a board.

Before the blown up lead and shooting were rampant against the Flyers, the Bruins had won three in a row, so it quickly went south. Two games against the Penguins and one with the Golden Knights for the All-Star break, all without their goalkeeper Tuukka Rask, makes it a difficult place to rebound.

But first there is the first round with the Penguins, which is never easy, regardless of the circumstances.

“It is a team that competes hard and also has high-end talent,” said Patrice Bergeron. “Every time you are on that ice, you have to be alert.”

Throw in that the Bruins can be shortened without David Krejci and it is even more complicated.

The break probably comes at a good time, like nothing else for Rask to heal, but also for the Bruins to reset and find out what kind of team they want to be. Whatever that is, it’s not what it looked like in Philly or Columbus, and they have three difficult games for the break to sort out at least some things.

Game notes

Karson Kuhlman should return in his first game since October 19 when he broke his shin. He was centered by Par Lindholm during morning skating.

Krejci was the first player on the ice, but left shortly thereafter. He is a game-time decision with what Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy called an upper body injury. He does not expect the center to play without the full morning skate.

Matt Grzelcyk returns to the line-up after being captivated against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday evening.

Jaroslav Halak plays in a concussion with Tuukk Rask again. He was placed on an injured reserve this morning, with Providence goalkeeper Dan Vladar recalled on an emergency basis.

About the penguins

The Penguins (29-12-5) have won four in a row and it looks better as Sidney Crosby returns tonight.

Pittsburgh is seventh in the league, despite having to deal with injuries throughout the season. They have also allowed the seventh least goals in the competition.

The shooting percentage of Penguin’s 10.5 is in ninth place in the NHL.