Need to explain Missy’s regeneration on screen?

Sacha Dhawan and Steven Moffat believe that the most important history of the Master’s major section remains unexplored in Doctor Who. Something we totally disagree with.

Since Sacha Dhawan Master 12 was revealed as the mastermind behind the opening Spyfall storyline of the series, all Doctor Who fans have been asking this question: How did Michelle Gomez recover from Missy? The last time we saw him in the final 10 of The Doctor Falls series, he was killed in his previous incarnation, when he was played by John Simm. The body was so damaged and could not regenerate. So how was the Master able to return?

For Sacha Dhawan, she wasn’t too worried, as she revealed in an interview with Radio Times.

I have not doubted too much. I paid more attention, as soon as the master showed up, it will be correct – let’s get back to business. He doesn’t think well of the past.

More interestingly, former Doctor Who director Steven Moffat shares his thoughts on the immense gap in mythology.

I don’t necessarily want to connect all the gaps. The kids outside tell Missy stories of running away and recreating the place. They are making their own version. And it really makes me more exciting than filling those gaps.

The gap he needs to explore

Personally, I have mixed thoughts about this. Steven Moffat makes a good point sometimes, it can be more fun to figure out what’s going on between these gaps than knowing what’s on the screen. Gomez gives a great point about the kids who recreated Sacha in the recreations.

But as long as this story point is not well explained, it would be fine to finally explore it. Missy’s death was a tremendous moment for Peter Capaldi’s time, especially as Michelle Gomez himself played a key role in Capaldi’s first full episode as Doctor. Giving up his regeneration without fully exploring Dhawan feels too great.

And while Steven Moffat claims that some things are not better studied, the regeneration of the Eighth Doctor has long been the same man. Although he initially failed to fully clarify Gomez’s regeneration from Simm, he revealed how Simm’s master was killed in The Doctor Falls. Somehow, though, you know that there are big gaps to leave unexplained.

I will admit, I would be fine if the origin of Dhawan’s master had not been explored for a long time. There is definitely another thing that fans can speculate about. But I hope it will be covered at some point.

What are your thoughts? Do we need to know how Missy was regenerated in the current Master’s form? Or do you think it was better explained? Notify me in the comments below.