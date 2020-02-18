[Need to Manchester United pick James Maddison or Jack Grealish?]

If you could pick one for Manchester United who would it be, Jack Grealish or James Maddison?

There is no doubt the summer transfer window “could” be very exciting for Manchester United. There is a lot of incredible young talent in the English Premier League and two of the most exciting, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and James Maddison from Leicester City have expressed interest in joining Old Trafford.

It is a win-win situation if United could land one (ok, both) of these rising stars. It is difficult to decide with one would fit United the best though. Here is a side by side comparison so you can decide.

Jack Grealish

The 24-year-old Grealish has been a product of Aston Villa since he joined the teams’ U18 squad in 2012. The versatile attacking midfielder and occasional wing is one of the most fouled players in the Premier League because of his aggressive style of play. Something that United desperately need from a midfielder.

He is no doubt the catalyst of the Aston Villa offense and through 24 EPL matches, he has seven goals and six assists. Compare that to our leading scorer in the midfield, Dan James, with three goals and you can see how much of an impact he would make paired up with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba …… in theory with Pogba.

Aston Villa who is marred in a relegation battle was able to thwart off a January transfer from United and other interested teams but recently it has been reported that Grealish has told friends that he would love to join Manchester United in the summer.

It is estimated that he would command around a £45million transfer fee to leave Villa and that will be a lot lower than other United transfer targets, James Maddison and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Grealish is under contract until 2023 so Villa have the upper hand here but Greaslish is desperate for a call up from Gareth Southgate to play for England, something that a move to a high-profile club like Manchester United might help speed up.

Naturally, Villa and manager Dean Smith do not want someone of Grealish’s caliber to leave. Recently in an interview, Smith laid a very ambitious plan to keep Grealish despite the rumors:

“We’ve got two magnificent owners who want this club to be successful. They have got an awful lot of money which they’ve earned through their hard work in their businesses. “They know that if you want to be a successful team you have to keep your best players. They will be working very hard to make sure our best players stop at this football club. That’s the best answer I can give about Jack.” – Smith (via: BleacherReport)

If Villa gets relegated, it might be next to impossible to keep Grealish.