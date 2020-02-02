Needham boy basketball earns enough

If you play for the Needham boys basketball team, if you give up the ball, chances are that you will get it back.

That philosophy was fully visible on Saturday evening when the No. 12 Rockets TechBoston organized, because the selfless mentality led to a whole series of open looks and easy baskets in a win of 77-60. Needham improves to 11-3 with his fifth consecutive victory after having packed the Bay State Conference Herget Division title against Weymouth the night before.

“We talked about passing,” said Needham coach Paul Liner. “The Golden State Warriors try to have around 300 passes per game. We had a competition last week where we had 221 passes. So moving the ball is really important, cutting back, sharing the ball, and it worked really well tonight. ”

The main beneficiaries of the passing clinic set up by the Rockets were senior captain Johar Singh and sophomore John Hood. Singh beat all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hood added 20, many as a result of a teammate who found him on the way to a hole.

“If I can hit a few and pull the defense toward me, it opens things up for everyone,” Singh said.

Shamar Browder led 16 at TechBoston (8-5), which has now dropped four of the last five.

Singh had three of Needham’s seven 3s in the first half, giving the Rockets a lead of 39-27 during the break, despite the fact that he only got two runs from star Will Dorion. But no halftime lead was safe in this recent rivalry, because the Rockets just failed in a comeback two years ago and were the victims of one last year.

However, there was no rally in this edition. A basket-and-error by Hood on – you guessed it – a back door cut pushed the lead to 18 to 49-31 in the third quarter and the bears never got closer than 11 the rest of the way. Trinity-bound Dorion took care of that, waking up to 16 seconds-half points.

“This time we went to the locker room, we tried to stay confident, tried to keep our heads up and not give them pressure, and we did it,” Singh said.