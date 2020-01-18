Needham stops Newton North in the BSC girls ring campaign – Boston Herald

NEWTON – Both teams had four victory streaks in the matchup and had to give something.

Nr. 4 Needham came away with a hard-fought 47-44 win over 17th ranked Newton North in a tough non-competitive road matchup.

“It feels good, especially if we don’t play our best basketball,” said coach Amanda Sheehy about the win. “We’ve only hit a few three throughout the game. That was it. We shot a lot, but only made one. It’s a big part of our game, so if you told me before the game that we would win three points on the road against Newton North and we would make only one three, I would say, “No way.” ”

Needham was only 1-of-13 at a distance, but was able to make other shots to make up for it, as well as some spectacular defensive end late in the fourth.

Even with four errors, senior captain Kiara McIntyre played hard during the last six minutes of play, including a critical stem and layup to make it a 47-44 game with less than 30 seconds to go.

“You could see it in (McIntyre’s) eyes,” Sheehy said. “She led everyone to believe that there is no way to lose this game and it is written everywhere on her face and her actions. The team was completely done with that. If one person does it, then the four others will immediately fall behind and do the same. That was all her leadership. ”

McIntyre ended with 15 points, seven boards, five assists and five steals because her defense led to her attack several times.

“We were adamant to win this game,” McIntyre said. “We worked very hard. Every turnover we received; we did not let ourselves down. We built each other up and made sure we didn’t lose this game. ”

After McIntyre picked up her fourth error late in third place, second-year student Avery Johnson delayed the frame to build a 33-28 lead when she scored seven of her 13 in the quarter.

“(Johnson’s) energy was really high,” McIntyre said about the sophomore. “I know she was someone I could count on tonight to kick and hit the three or an open layup.”

Johnson picked up a triple from a Rockets offensive rebound to make it 27-23 early in third place and also hit a layup on a third offensive opportunity for Needham (9-1) to take the lead 45-44 after a three for junior Michaela O ‘Neil, Newton North (8-3) gave the first lead since 23-22 in the third.

The rockets may have finished with just nine offensive rebounds against the 12 of the Tigers, but they could benefit at the critical moments.

“The chances increase when you really attack the ball,” said Sheehy. “That was the biggest difference for us. We dug and that’s all we were talking about. “Rebound the ball. We don’t take photos, so go inside. “”

In the first half, both teams played well defensively, but McIntyre scored six of her 15 in the first because Needham led after 12-10. Newton North came back with a 9-6 lead in the second to make it a 19-18 lead for the Tigers in the half.

In the loss, O’Neil led Newton North with 13 points and 11 rebounds.