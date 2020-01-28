Needham, Westwood girl hockey plays to a draw

BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Needham goalkeeper Kenzie Kelly with a save in the 3rd period, Monday January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Westwood’s Caroline Shu is congratulated by teammates including Ainsley Campbell (5) after equalizing the game with Needham at 1 in the 3rd period, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Needham goalkeeper Kenzie Kelly (1) with a rescue of the stick from Westwood’s Meghan McDonough (2) during the game, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Westwood goalkeeper Marissa Poma (30) cannot stop Needham Britt Nawrocki (8) ‘s shot in the 2nd period, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Needham’s Britt Nawrocki gets a hug from teammate Maeve Hymovitz (14) after scoring in the 2nd period, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Needham’s Britt Nawrocki (8) and Caroline Shu (18) from Westwood after a puck against the boards in the 3rd period, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Westwood’s Kaitlyn Vitiello (3) and Needham’s Erika Stanton (13) Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. JANUARY 27: Westwood goalkeeper Marissa Poma (30) with a save in the 3rd period, Monday, January 27, 2020, at Bentley Arena in Waltham. (Jim Michaud / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

The late season may have been gone for almost a month, but it was still in the heads of the girls’ hockey teams Needham and Westwood in Bentley Arena on Monday evening.

The tightly played 1-1 draw was exactly the kind of test they are looking for when booking high-quality opponents preparing for their respective tournaments, the Rockets in Division 1 and the Wolverines in Division 2.

Junior Britt Nawrocki delivered the point for Needham and hit with a one-timer at just 22 seconds in the third period to equalize the game. The rockets have some work left before their tournament ticket is struck because the draw brought them to 6-3-2 in the year when they start the back half of an unrelenting schedule – all three losses have come to become reigning state champions – but coach Allisyn Furano knows that the glove serves an important purpose.

“The team is relatively young, but you play the regular season to get ready for the tournament,” Furano said. “To play Wellesley twice, play Braintree twice, play Methuen / Tewksbury, play Westwood twice, all those games will challenge you. So I think halfway through the season there are certainly things we need to work on, but give Westwood credit. I thought they played a great game, and it was a great high school hockey game. “

For Westwood coach Ed Amico, the draw means another sign of progress, as for the second time this year, his team turned an earlier defeat into a better result because Needham won the first encounter, 4-1. The Wolverines, now 10-3-1, also avenged a loss for Canton.

“That was a theme before the game, this second time, how much progress have we made,” said Amico. “That shows that your hard work is bearing fruit, and it’s not just a coach-speak. It appears on the ice. “

After a scoreless first period, Caroline Shu broke the ice for Westwood at 1:53 second. Shu, one of the two impressive freshman defenders for the Wolverines along with Sophia Delivery, rushed out of her own end along the left boards, cut in front and finished with a non-assistant goal for the 1-0 lead.

But the lead only disappeared for a few moments in the third when Nawrocki took a feed from behind Maddy Foster’s net and tied it up with a quick release. Twin sister Cammy Foster also picked up an assist.

Each team had their only power play in the third, but could not find the leading goal, with solid work in the net of both keepers. Freshman Marissa Poma made 17 saves for the Wolverines while junior Kenzie Kelly had 14 stops for the Rockets.