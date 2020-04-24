“Needs Flood NY and NJ”: Inside News Shows Trump’s Chloroquine Master Plan

Why chloroquine is FDA-approved for conditions such as fever and lupus, doctors can suggest that it be treated with a “label” that they recommend. He added, perhaps, to address the doubts made by Trump’s P.R. challenge, “And pharmacies need it for LABEL use too.”

According to Dr. Adarsh ​​Bhimraj, head of infectious diseases at the Cleveland Clinic, the desire to vaccinate patients cannot be fully understood but conceptually. “These people are sick. We want to do something, “he said, if he himself treated patients with COVID-19. However, he added,” it is as important as the doctors we step back. , to consider, and to pause. Look at the evidence before we prescribe drugs. “

Dr. Bhimraj has chaired the Committee on Disease Control in the United States which recently released medical advice regarding COVID-19 patients should only receive chloroquine drug in clinical trials. screened in the hospital. Based on human data so far, he said, “We don’t know if the benefits outweigh the harm,” and are just “double blind, a study.” find a placebo ”can answer that question.

As HHS prepares to announce the donation of chloroquine to the National Stockpile Campaign, and acknowledges a “win” for the White House, safety concerns are not alarming.

FDA chief of staff, Keagan Lenihan, email Amin to report that after the chloroquine that Bayer provided at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, they should be isolated and inspected. Lenihan wrote that “if it is a product we think it is and it is not poisonous we will release it” to the agencies that handle the waste in the country. “See, where Bayer got these things from is the manufacturer they used for Africa.” In fact, the facility in question is used to supply Pakistan, and has been reviewed by Pakistani regulatory agencies, not the FDA. Lenihan added, “There are problems with the supply chain so be careful as we win.” Bayer previously pointed out that the FDA had tested Resochin “and found it necessary to allow (to be kept) for emergency use.”

As health officials searched the usual area that blocked the White House announcement, a message from the board of trustees was announced: Trump has zeroed in on those healing and trimming red tape makes it quicker for patients in need. On April 4, the president announced that tech company Oracle had donated a “highly advanced” web portal to collect real-time data that patients respond to in new treatments.

Since then, the emergence of little research and clinical recommendations has led to skepticism about the treatment that Trump hailed as a “paradigm shift.” play. ” On April 21, a survey of 368 COVID-19 patients at a veterans hospital revealed that approximately 28% of those who were treated with hydroxychloroquine died, compared with 11% of those who did not. receive medication.

That same day the Department of Health issued a detailed statement, stating, “There is insufficient evidence to recommend or use chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.” The agency is advising doctors to use medicines to monitor patients for possible side effects, especially serious side effects.

Whether because of the growing evidence to denounce hydroxycholoroquine’s effectiveness, the objections of health workers, or anything else, the Trump administration appears to have dismissed it. the representation represents a healing process – at least for now. It’s been over a week since the president used a daily coronavirus report to promote the drug. This week, US deaths from COVID-19 are expected to surpass 50,000.

Lots of Better Stories by Looking at Justice

– The Coronavirus From The Information Technology Landscape

– Psychiatric Psychiatry-19 Are Therapists

– Why Trump’s Coronavirus Optimism Doesn’t Work

– In Washington, the Destruction of Remedy as We Always Used

– About Stephen Ross Problems with Coronavirus Static Problems

– From the List: Follow the Mental Health Plans That Donate 2014 Ebola

Want to see more? Sign up for our Daily Hive newsletter and don’t miss a story.

. (tags: activities) political