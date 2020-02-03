Needy neighborhoods will be back, housing companies warn

Dutch housing companies raise the alarm again about the conditions in the poorest social housing estates in the country.

Without a joint action by the corporations, the national and local authorities, the conditions on the properties will deteriorate further, the housing groups warn in a new report.

“It is now time to take action together to prevent the situation from deteriorating,” said Hester van Buren, board member of the Aedes umbrella group. “It’s not too late, but it’s a minute before midnight.”

Aedes research shows that people living in the poorest areas get into trouble with their neighbors three times as often as the average. One in five fears they will be robbed or harassed, compared to 6% across the country.

When better-off households leave problem areas, they are replaced by very low-income people, which further exacerbates the problems, Aedes says. Care policies in the community have also increased the number of people with mental health problems living in social housing.

Local authorities should ensure that their housing policies create mixed neighborhoods, Van Buren said. Aedes is also committed to the government abolishing the tax it pays on rental income for social housing – money that the lobby group believes should be better used to build new homes.

Around 1.5 million of the Dutch population of over 17 million live in areas where more than two thirds of the apartments are rent-controlled. That means they have a rent of less than € 730 per month and can only be rented to people with low income.

Acting housing minister Stientje van Veldhoven told Radio 1 in response to the Aedes report that she wanted to enable housing companies to create more mixed neighborhoods.

One option would be to allow companies to allocate 15% of their social housing to people with a higher income than is technically permissible. The current limit is 10%.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.