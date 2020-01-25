Neflix publishes a comprehensive Taylor Swift documentary

Crafting documentaries is a new trend among celebrities. Instead of wasting thousands of dollars on concert tickets, fans can see their favorite celebrities in the comfort of their own home for little to nothing.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber publish their stories this week, and the next one to put everything on the table for us is none other than Taylor Swift.

Swift’s era of change

Swift has kept her chewing gum pop image longer than most millennial singers, but even she got tired of the act. However, Swift’s development of its image has not set it in a downward spiral, as was the case with most pop stars among children and teenagers.

Rather, it showed the pop star another side that fans had never seen before, and she is delighted when fans learn more about it in their new documentary Miss Americana, which will air on January 31, 2020, on Netflix.

Related: 20 milestones from Taylor Swift’s career from 2004 to 2020 in pictures

She finally says something

Swift wants to tell fans how she caught the public’s attention and how she won her voice back. For a long time, the Cats actress was forced to remain silent and have no opinion, as label managers repeated her with the phrase “A nice girl doesn’t force people’s opinions. They just smile and wave”.

Swift initially swallowed the cruel comments and did exactly what she was told. Fortunately, the superstar finally decided to take a position and introduce himself correctly. Fans will definitely find Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana a real eye-opener!

Next topic: Taylor Swift develops a new approach to life while her mother is struggling with cancer

J. Lo and Shakira are getting ready for the Super Bowl … Not that they look amazing