Negative Boys for Daily life, Sonic, Rise of Skywalker Between Leading VOD Titles

Lousy Boys for Lifetime, Sonic, Rise of Skywalker Between Top rated VOD Titles

According to IndieWire, Sony Pictures’ Terrible Boys for Daily life, Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog, and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker rank in the major of 5 VOD and streaming platforms, together with FandangoNow, iTunes, Amazon Key Video clip, Spectrum, and Netflix. You can verify out the comprehensive rankings beneath!

Linked: Examine Out the First 9 Minutes of Negative Boys for Everyday living!

FandangoNOW (Complete 7 days rank centered on overall revenue rate)

1- Lousy Boys for Daily life (Sony) – $19.99

2- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3- The Invisible Male (Common) – $19.99

4- Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

5- Onward (Disney) – $4.99

6- Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99

7- Jumanji: The Up coming Amount (Sony) – $4.99

8- Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

9- I Even now Imagine (Lionsgate) – $19.99

10- The Phone of the Wild (Disney) – $4.99

iTunes (Rank dependent on transactions)

1- Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

2- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $19.99

3- Undesirable Boys for Daily life (Sony) – $19.99

4- 1917 (Common) – $5.99

5- Jumanji: The Up coming Stage (Sony) – $3.99

6- Onward (Disney) – $4.99

7- Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

8- Contagion (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

9- Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – $5.99

10- Uncut Gems (A24) – $5.99

Amazon (Rank based mostly on electronic downloads)

1- Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount) – $24.99 (4K UHD)

2- Bloodshot (Sony) – $19.99 (Ultra High definition)

3- Jumanji: The Upcoming Amount (Sony) – $5.99 (4K UHD)

4- Poor Boys for Everyday living (Sony) – $19.99 (4K UHD)

5- Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6- Onward (Disney) – $4.99

7- Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker (Disney) – $4.99

8- Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $3.99

9- The Finest Showman (Disney) – $3.99

10- Gemini Male (Sony) – $2.99

Relevant: Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker Digital Version Drops Early!

Spectrum (Rated by transactions weekly chart)

1- 1917 (Common) – $6.99

2- Jumanji: The Subsequent Level (Sony) – $6.99

3- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) – $6.99

4- The Invisible Guy (Universal) – $19.99

5- Just Mercy (Warner Bros.) – $6.99

6- Frozen II (Disney) – $6.99

7- I Still Imagine (Lionsgate) – $19.99

8- Knives Out (Lionsgate) – $6.99

9- Spies in Disguise (Disney) – $6.99

10- Bombshell (Lionsgate) – $6.99

Netflix (Viewings, all programming)

1- Tiger King (restricted fact sequence)

2- Ozark (episodic extraordinary series)

3- Coffee and Kareem (primary movie)

4- Angel Has Fallen (2019 theatrical motion film)

5- Cash Heist (episodic reality series)

6- All American (episodic truth sequence)

7- How to Fix a Drug Deal (fact constrained collection)

9- The Roommate (2001 theatrical thriller movie)

10- The Hangover (2009 theatrical comedy/drama motion picture)