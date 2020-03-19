Negligence at Pakistani border quarantine facilities raises concern over Covid-19 cases rise – India news

As the coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the world, doctors in Pakistan have warned that a large number of people in Lahore could be affected in the coming days as about 5,600 pilgrims, who have recently returned from Iran, spread across the country.

These pilgrims were detained at Pakistan’s Taftan border crossing (in Balochistan) with Iran, one of the countries most severely affected by the virus, but due to the negligence of quarantine officials, the number of cases has increased.

The country reported two deaths and a total of 301 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 208 in southern Sindh province alone. Thirty-three cases were reported in the eastern province of Punjab, 23 in Balochistan, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in the capital, Islamabad. On Wednesday, Pakistan tested at least 1,621 people for the disease.

The Punjab provincial government has designated three hospitals for patients with coronavirus and has also imposed prohibitions under section 144 to check the spread of the virus. However, the impact of interfering orders on the ground is small.

Experts suggest nationwide quarantine and suspension of flight operations given the rise in coronavirus infection. Many doctors and nurses are threatening to quit their work due to lack of equipment / facilities and inadequate measures to protect against infection.

For now, Islamabad has ordered sealed off Afghan and Iranian borders, wedding halls closed, and schools closed nationwide for the rest of the month to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Pakistan’s porous borders, the crunching of hospitals, the culture of handshakes and hugs and crowded city centers mean that the crisis could be a big challenge.

The deteriorating situation in Pakistan could have consequences for regional security and greater pressure along the Line of Control (LoC).

