Negotiations continue as the Red Devils increase the offer for Sporting Lisbon’s star

Manchester United have not yet given up on winning Bruno Fernandes after the club allegedly made an improved offer for the midfielder.

The Premier League club hoped to sign Sporting Lisbon’s star this month, but the deal with the two clubs failed very widely in their transfer ratings.

Fernandes is keen on switching to Man United, but Sporting wants him to go for the right price

An initial offer for Fernandes of around £ 42.5m plus bonuses was expected to be made, but Sporting declined the offer.

They wanted about £ 50m in advance, but Man United have reportedly made a new offer that could lead Sporting to do business.

The Times claims Man United has submitted a new £ 46.4m bid for the Portuguese international, including performance awards.

The 25-year-old Fernandes is very important throughout Europe. Former Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal compares him to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Fernandes has 15 goals and 14 assists this season

“He is really very good,” Carvalhal told talkSPORT.

“He is a player from another planet. Planet Portugal is very small for him right now. He is an exceptional player.”

“Bruno is the best player in the league, he is miles ahead of the others.

“He’s a complete player, and if you ask me to compare Bruno to a player, I’ll tell Frank Lampard.

“He does very well on the free kick, makes very good assists, he is an athlete. He is not number ten, he is an eight in my opinion, he is a worker, a box-to-box player.

“He also reminds me of Joao Moutinho, who I had at Sporting. I think Bruno Fernandes is different because he has more goals, but they have something in common – they understand the game very well. He is very well organized, he always talks. “

