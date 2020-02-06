Neighbor kills a man with a crossbow to save him from a pit bull attack

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man who was attacked by two pit bulls was accidentally killed by a neighbor who tried to help on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Berkshire prosecutor’s office.

According to DA Andrea Harrington’s office, the Adams police were called at 19 Bellevue Avenue shortly after 12:00 p.m. because of a reported crime. Officers and a K9 unit arrived in an apartment and found two mature pit bulls in a “volatile confrontation”.

The two dogs then attacked the officers, who eventually used their Ministry-issued weapon to kill the animals. The police found a man with a crossbow injury dead in the apartment and a child in a nearby room unharmed. The man’s name was not published.

Investigators believe the neighbor heard the turmoil in the apartment, called the police, and then entered the apartment hoping to save the man. Police say the neighbor got a crossbow and shot the dogs, an arrow hit a dog, went through a door, and hit the man who was abused.

Police say the man tried to protect himself from the attack when he was hit and killed by the crossbow. The man’s death is considered coincidental and the neighbor, who the DA office calls “merciful Samaritan,” works with the authorities.

The police shots that killed the dogs are being investigated by state police crime scene services and forensic scientists associated with the DA office, as well as Adams Animal Control, Adams Police, the chief medical examiner’s office.

