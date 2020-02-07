Neighbor kills man with crossbow while trying to save him from dog attack

ADAMS, Mass. – A man apparently shot his neighbor with a crossbow when he tried to save him from two attacking pit bulls.

Investigators believe the man called the police after hearing a tumult on Wednesday afternoon.

The neighbor “heard someone shouting for help and said,” Please shoot the dogs, “Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said at a press conference on Thursday.

Harrington says the neighbor grabbed his crossbow and hit one of the pit bulls in the neck. The arrow then went through a closed door and hit the victim, 27-year-old Joshua Jadusingh, while trying to hide from the dogs.

A child in a nearby room was unharmed.

The prosecutor says the dogs continued to fight afterwards.

The police had received several emergency calls and found that the two dogs were “in an inconsistent confrontation”. Prosecutors said the dogs have behaved aggressively in the past.

Officials said the dogs went to answering officers and were killed by the police. Both dogs lived in the victim’s house.

Authorities say Jadusingh’s death is accidental. The neighbor is working with the police and no charges are expected, the prosecutors said.

The neighbor has a license for the crossbow that he uses for hunting. The prosecutor called the man a good Samaritan and added that he was “very upset” and good friend of the victim.