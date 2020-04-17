Neighbor spoilers: Harlow, who will be caught up in the cult that took her mother to the neighbors?

Can Paul lose Harlow soon? (Photo: channel 5)

Sadness can make people behave in a strange way, and Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is in the process of trying to deal with the loss of his mother in the Neighbors. Can he get her to do something that nobody expects?

She was eventually admitted home from the hospital, but she is still shocked at her mother’s death. She is overwhelmed with regret and disbelief, and although Hendrix (Benny Turland) tries to support himself, he just can’t get through. Instead, he backs off, plugs in headphones and closes the world.

The family thinks they are listening to music to help overwhelm their sadness, but Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) find they are actually still listening to the latest Prue (Denise Van Outen) voice message, including the moment Prue car explodes into a ball of fire. They try to stop her, but because of sadness, she is angry and refuses. So Paul takes drastic actions … and deletes voicemail.

He has no idea how far the consequences of his actions will reach. Harlow is more devastated. This is the last thing that connects her with her mother, and Paul ruthlessly wipes him. Feeling that there is nobody, he withdraws even more from his grandfather.

Harlow listens as the Prue car explodes in the voicemail (picture: channel 5)

A small ray of light appears when Mark (Scott McGregor) reveals to her that there is a backup of voicemail in police evidence. After all, her last message from her mother is not lost. He forgives Paul a little, letting him back.

But it is not permanent.

Roxy (Winter Anderson) suggests that as a souvenir, Prue incorporate some elements of the Order’s beliefs when Prue kept them so close. Paul is disgusted with this suggestion and puts his foot on the ground, but Harlow is ready to fight.

She thinks Roxy is right and is ready to stand up to her grandfather. When he considers his mother’s beliefs, he will make him look into the Order and what it means to her. Could she get involved in the cult that cost her her relationship with her mother?

Scenes are broadcast on Monday 20 and Friday 24 April on channel 5.

