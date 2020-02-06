Neighbor trying to stop pit bull attack kills man with a crossbow

ADAMS, Mass. (AP) – A man trying to escape from two attacking pit-pull dogs was shot and killed by a crossbow shot fired by a neighbor who shot at the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack, the Massachusetts authorities said.

Wednesday afternoon of death in Adams seems to be coincidental, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office in Berkshire.

A neighbor heard commotion just after noon, went to an apartment where the attack took place and went back to his own apartment to grab a crossbow, the authorities said.

It is thought that the arrow hit one of the dogs, traveled through a door, and hit the man in the next room, where he tried to barricade himself, the public prosecutor said. A child in the apartment was unharmed.

No names have been released.

The neighbor who fired the arrow is a “good Samaritan” who cooperates in the ongoing investigation, the prosecutor’s office said.

The dogs had a history of being aggressive, said Andrew McKeever, a spokesperson for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The dogs were shot and killed by responding police officers.