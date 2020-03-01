[neighborhood-celebrates-bakersfield-black-american-background-parade-in-downtown-bakersfield-saturday]

Posted: Mar one, 2020 / 10: 00 AM PST / Up to date: Mar 1, 2020 / 10: 00 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered to participate in the Bakersfield Black American Heritage Parade.

Black Background Month is noticed each and every calendar year in the thirty day period of February.

It is a celebration aimed to commemorate the African-American community’s contributions to the nation and the world’s record.

It also pays tribute to this community’s struggles all through heritage and highlights civil proper leaders, like Martin Luther King Jr., who fought for justice and equality.

From choreographed dancing to a motor vehicle show to excess weight lifting, the parade captivated members from all around town.

Many of which were being students who participated in the parade.

They say it was a privilege to be aspect of a minute that honors their ancestors, while teaching them an instance of peace for their upcoming.

The parade highlighted leisure together with jaw-dropping horseback driving methods and chants of peace and unity.

This vivid festivity took put in Downtown Bakersfield.