[neighborhood-cheerleading-workforce-wins-countrywide-championship-title-in-las-vegas]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lion Intermediate Cheer packed their bag and traveled to Las Vegas for the Tiny Health club All Star Cheer Nationals.

The competitors took put at The Orleans Arena on Feb. 21-22.

According to just one of the Lion Intermediate cheerleader’s parent, they were the only cheer staff in Kern County to contend in the two-working day countrywide competitors.

The group of 11-13 calendar year-olds took initial position.