[Neighborhood Living: WWE Monday Night Raw tickets go on sale this week]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our appear at ‘Local Living’, get completely ready to Smackdown.

On Monday April 20, WWE Monday Night time Uncooked is returning to the Colonial Daily life Arena for the to start with time in practically ten several years.

The clearly show will kick off at 7: 30 pm and element South Carolina’s own “Big Show”, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and far more. Officers say the celebration will broadcast are living on Usa Community.

In accordance to the CLA, Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 AM on the web at ticketmaster.com and in human being at the Lexington Healthcare Center Box Place of work inside Colonial Daily life Arena.