neighborhood-professional-medical-centers-healthquest:-she’s-not-a-minimal-female-any-longer-(it’s-time-to-discuss)

Neighborhood Medical Centers have teamed up to present Neighborhood Clinical Facilities HealthQuest, a collection of Absolutely free local community forums built to support you and your family make knowledgeable and nutritious everyday living decisions.

Our up coming seminar is Thursday, March five, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Subject matter: She’s Not a Small Girl Anymore (It can be Time to Communicate) – What the Gurus Want Your Teenage Daughter to Know About Her Wellbeing

Speakers: Carolina Sueldo, MD – Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility & Angela Hernandez, MD – Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology

Where: H. Marcus Radin Convention Center at Clovis Community Professional medical Heart

She might stay away from the subject matter (perhaps you do also) but your teenage girl needs to recognize reproductive overall health.

Knowledge her actual physical and emotional alterations and currently being capable to explain to the difference involving what is actually normal and what is a opportunity wellness dilemma will give her self-confidence. It can even conserve her daily life.

Appear commence a healthy discussion that will help your teenager expand into womanhood with assurance.

To sign up for Neighborhood Health-related Centers HealthQuest occasions, simply call (559) 324-4787

