[Neighborhood Residing: WWE Monday Night Raw headed to Colonial Daily life Arena]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our search at ‘Local Living’, get all set to Smackdown.

On Monday April 20, WWE Monday Night time Raw is returning to the Colonial Lifetime Arena for the first time in almost 10 yrs.

The exhibit will kick off at seven: 30 pm and feature South Carolina’s have “Big Show”, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and additional. Officers say the event will broadcast stay on United states of america Community.

According to the CLA, Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 AM on the net at ticketmaster.com and in human being at the Lexington Health-related Middle Box Office environment inside Colonial Daily life Arena.