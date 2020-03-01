neighborhood-roundup:-columbia-college-baseball-sweeps-williams-baptist

The Cougars concluded off a dominant series on the road in opposition to the Eagles with a 13-1 earn. CC outscored Williams Baptist 32-five in the weekend series.

They trailed one- early but scored 13 unanswered runs driving four RBI from Kenny Piper.

Prior to future weekend’s home series, the Cougars will just take on University of the Ozarks at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Position Lookout.

Columbia Higher education lacrosse upsets No. two Indiana Tech

Columbia Faculty outscored Indiana Tech 6-1 in the 2nd quarter and halted the Warriors late fourth-quarter run for a 12-9 upset victory.

Getting into Saturday, the Cougars gained votes for the Top rated 10 poll but have been on the outdoors hunting in. JT Huez scored four ambitions and John Thomas netted a hat trick.

They take on Ottawa College (Kan.) at 2 p.m. on Monday at Columbia.

Columbia School basketball splits game titles with Lyon University

Columbia Higher education men’s basketball essential a get before conference tournament enjoy just after dropping its past two. The Cougars bought it, knocking off Lyon 67-63 to clinch fifth location in the convention.

CC led by four at halftime and maintained a slender direct through the overall 2nd half. Thibault Benabid recorded a double-double and Braden Wendel, Jack Fritsche and Desmond Funches all scored in double figures.

The Cougar adult males will start convention match enjoy on Wednesday.

The women arrived into Saturday’s matchup with convention chief Lyon Faculty on a roll, successful their final 5. But Lyon overpowered Columbia Faculty 77-60 in the normal-season finale.

The groups break up the year series, with every single workforce winning at residence. Mai Nienhieser led the Cougars with 19 details on 8 of 13 capturing and Jordan Alford experienced 10 details, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Madison Riley had 20 details, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the earn. The Scots outscored the Cougars 27-14 in the next quarter and led by 19 at the fifty percent.

The Cougars finish the common season at 24-six and third in the meeting.

Missouri women’s golfing sits in eighth out of 10 teams at Florida Condition Matchup

The Missouri women’s golfing workforce shot a score of 632 by way of 36 holes on Saturday. The Tigers are tied with Memphis and sit a few pictures again of Kansas State heading into the remaining spherical.

Noelle Beijer is tied for eleventh location separately soon after taking pictures +eight on the working day. She is the greatest performer of any Tigers’ participant so much.

“It was a hard day for the entire discipline out there,” Beijer said in a information release. “My primary aim of both rounds was keeping favourable and offering myself loads of birdie and par looks.”

Cherise Otter presently ranks 39th in the discipline with a rating of 160.

Missouri men’s monitor and area finishes seventh, girls 10th in SEC Championships

Missouri men’s observe and discipline completed with 43 points and the women totaled 24.five soon after the ultimate day of the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships.

“I just thought it was a truly superior weekend for the Tigers,” coach Brett Halter stated in a news release. “If you ended up capable to check out it on the web or sit in the stadium, you know the types of efforts that the young ones put forward this weekend. That’s all we could ever check with.”

The Tigers’ just one SEC winner was Martin Prodanov, who ran the men’s mile. He came from at the rear of in the closing 200 meters to seize the school’s initially title in the occasion for the gentlemen given that coming into the SEC.

“I realized it was heading to be a technical race,” Prodanov stated in a information launch. “I knew it was heading to be gradual in the first four or six laps and then go out difficult. I anticipated all of that. I felt relaxed and I was sitting on the back of the group until eventually the past 200 meters and then I created my transfer. I was just pondering about racing. When I kicked, I experienced a strengthen and a emotion with 100 meters to go, that I understood I was likely to get them. At some level, I just realized I was going to be 1st.”

Redshirt junior Jordan McClendon earned 3rd spot in the body weight throw and sophomore Arianna Fisher broke the university document in the women’s triple leap. She edged out Mirieli Santos with 13.25 meters.

The staff will head to the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 13.