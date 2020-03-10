Neighbors celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary

The longtime Australian couple is celebrating their 35th anniversary with the first single wedding.

In a special show next week we have seen that Sky Mangel and Lana Crawford will be hit, and there will be many more faces to attend the event.

Bridget Neval, who played Lana Crawford between 2004 and 2005, will be reunited with her ex-partner Stephanie McIntosh, who left the iconic street in 2007. Neval has now resigned but said she would “not refuse” at the wedding.

“The neighbor of the neighborhood, Jason Herbison, contacted me and told me he wanted Lana to move on with her dream daughter … I can’t say,” she wrote on Instagram. “We’re hanging out with our neighbors to see that Sky and Lana are bouncing … with no fists? Ahahaha isn’t it. Rest!”

He promises a lot of spectators, cool feet, sudden outbursts “and a blast or two”.

Lana was the first to make the show, and 15 years ago she and Sky shared the first sexual encounter with girls – a difficult time in 2004.

“Although we supported each other extensively in 2004 around Sky and Lana’s relationship, it also sparked controversy,” McIntosh told Radio Times. “It’s a relief that homosexuality is no longer an abnormality, there is no debate around it.”

“These issues need to be replicated in any festival that promotes the right portrayal of people. It’s not the same as gay, bi, and trans people once they are made,” admitted Neval.

Neval and McIntosh will be joined by many other returning members, including Damien Bodie (Dylan Timmins), Bruce Samazan (Mark Gottlieb), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson) and Olympic Valance (Paige Smith).

Paul Keane (Des Clarke), Andrew Morley (Jack Callahan), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and Scott McGregor (Mark Brennan) reprise Ramsay Street on the big day.

The soap has had their first gay marriage, while Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka tied the knot in 2018. Family activist and Magda Szubanski played the couple’s celebrity, Jemima, in the event.

At the time there was a big outpouring of support for the couple, and several fans said that David and Aaron’s relationship has really helped them or their partner or family get out.

Meanwhile, a Channel 7 soap contestant Home and Away accuses her of being at home earlier this year when angry fans realized that a gay kiss had cut across Australian television.

Channel 7 said the cuts were a “human error”.