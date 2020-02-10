Neighbors’ heard pops from the toolbox after the drug dealers disappeared

A neighbor says she heard loud, suspicious hammering from a toolbox before it was dumped in a lagoon with two drug dealers.

Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscarus’ decaying bodies were found in a large metal box on Scrubby Creek south of Brisbane in February 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, did not plead guilty to murdering the couple after being lured into a town house in Kingston 18 days earlier.

But Jahquita Rewa Mareikura Halbert said on Monday before the Brisbane Supreme Court that she heard blows from a toolbox on the back of a Ute in the unit complex.

“As the Ute slowly moved out of the carport, the sound of the toolbox grew louder,” she said.

“Weird hammering … I was suspicious.”

Prosecutor David Meredith said earlier in the trial that Tahiata’s green Toyota Hilux ute was used to transport the toolbox with Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru, who are still alive, to the waterway next to the Logan Highway.

Ms. Halbert described that on January 24, the day the couple disappeared, she saw the same Ute.

“It had a bullbar with a teddy on it,” she said.

Meredith had previously informed the jury that he and a man named Trent Thrupp were driving to the nearby creek after Tahiata helped load the toolbox.

Tahiata is said to have helped carry the box to the coast when Mr. Breton and Ms. Triscaru cried out for help from the inside.

Thrupp then pushed the toolbox into the water, but it did not sink immediately, said Mr. Meredith.

He said Tahiata then gave Thrupp a hammer to punch holes in the side of the box.

The process continues.