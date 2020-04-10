Neighbors in Paris are relieving the blues by competing on the balconies

The nightly race is such that the residents of Rue Saint-Bernard in Paris are relieved of boredom and isolation at the lock of the Corus Virus.



April 10, 2020

Paris: “Which country’s flag has a yellow cross on a blue background?” Noam Cartuso screams from the fifth-floor window of his apartment in Paris. “Sweden!” The answer screams from another apartment window and applause through the street.

The nightly public knowledge contest is a way for residents of Rue Saint-Bernard, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, to be relieved of the boredom and isolation of a Corrow virus lock that has been around for almost a month now.

It is spread all over the street. Actress and comedian Cartozo, who hosts the contest, shares it on her Instagram account, with a video that has 1.1 million views.

“I saw that the neighbors looked a little sad,” said Cartuso, who is competing with a toilet roll that hangs around his neck.

“I wanted to create a little atmosphere in the neighborhood to help with all of this,” he told Reuters.

This week, France became the fourth country in the world to cross the threshold of 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths. Officials say the lock is slowing down, but restrictions will not be eased any time soon.

Cartoon began appearing on its balconies at 8 p.m., after the Parisians began. Every night, encourage health care workers to deal with the epidemic.

Cartesian, interested in prolonging that moment of connection, began playing music for the street.

“But I realized I was the only dancer,” he said. “In the end, I decided to ask them a series of questions and the game failed.”

This competition with people whose house numbers are even on one side of the street, is in front of people with strange numbers. Prizes include toilet paper and pasta.

Neighbors appreciate the deviation.

“It looks shorter these days,” said Laura Collis, a resident who took part in the race on Wednesday evening.

“It’s good to talk to people, to laugh with people,” her daughter Lou said.

Cartozo has dubbed the night of the contest “Questions for a Balcony,” a play titled “Long Questions” on French television called “Questions for a Hero.”

However, despite the downsizing of her shows, the host said she was eager to finish.

“We all want to go out, we want to see our friends and family again. The shorter the game, the better for everyone,” Cartozo said.

