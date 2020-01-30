HARRISBURG, PA. – The Dauphin County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Jason Hill on Wednesday evening. The Harrisburg police are currently investigating their fourth murder of the year and their third shootout within 24 hours.

The shootout took place on the 500 block of Curtin Street at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The police saw a damaged car dust off to collect fingerprints and put several markings.

“I saw the ambulance outside my house and wondered what was going on,” said Gloria Kury, a woman who lives on the street. “So I went to the porch and my neighbors told me that there was shooting and the victim was taken to Curtin Street and 5th Street to be loaded into the ambulance.”

Leftover band crimes were still to be seen on the sidewalks on Thursday morning, and leaflets sticking out as the police tried to bring Hill’s perpetrators together. The coroner found that he had died from multiple gunshot wounds during an autopsy. Charity Burgess knew Hill and said he was popular with many at Harrisburg High School.

“Good boy,” said Burgess. “Was never the type to deal with anything. He wasn’t like that. Just always a good kid. That’s all.”

“I mean there is sure to be gun violence in the neighborhood,” said Kury. “I have three holes in the window of my bedroom on the second floor. It gives you an indication that the violence has gone out of control.”

The police plan to release more information on Friday morning.

