Neighbors share sadness after baby’s body found in North Las Vegas dumpster

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Residents of northern Las Vegas said they were overwhelmed with shock and sadness after a baby’s body was found in a dumpster along an alleyway near Las Vegas Boulevard and Carey Avenue on Sunday .

It’s a difficult story to digest, but the police told 8 News

Now they need everyone’s help to piece together what might

come.

“It’s amazing,” said Dagoberto Navarro about

arrived in his neighborhood. “These are not words, no comments on this

come.”

Navarro and his family live in an apartment along the alley where the

the child was found. He said he had surveillance cameras mounted on his house, so

police asked to use the images in their investigation.

“As soon as the police came to our apartment,” added Navarro, “I told my wife, and she started crying.”

A torn crime gang and discarded toys surrounded the dumpster on Monday night, while officers are still working to find answers.

Many also remember a similar story that rocked southern Nevada and

the whole country almost 15 years ago. January 12, 2006 paints a horrible

photo when the bruised body of 3-year-old Crystal Figueroa was found in a

trash can outside an apartment complex.

The child’s mother and boyfriend were then arrested for

murder.

Now those who live near the most recent crime scene have told 8 News

Now they’re still trying to figure out how something like this could happen

again.

“Being here for five years is kind of Hispanic,” said Navarro, “but it’s very peaceful. Everyone works and everyone does their job. “

They also pledged to help in every way possible to end this tragic affair.

“It’s incredible,” said Navarro. “It shocked

all of us here. “

Police said anyone who has a family member or knows a child who fits this description should reach out and make sure they are okay.

Anyone with information about this matter should contact the North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.