[NEIGHBOURHOOD WEEKENDER 2020 – PREVIEW]

Neighbourhood Weekender

Victoria Park, Warrington

Might 23rd, 24th 2020

Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender is back again for the third calendar year running on May 23rd & 24th and as soon as far more the line up is a powerful and numerous, eclectic mix, with no doubt much more to be additional. Warrington is an frequently overlooked North West city when it will come to tunes, but this weekend is constantly a welcome deal with for its residents and outside of with a great deal of the region’s home-grown talent established to perform in excess of two amazing days.

The Saturday headliner is a welcome return from Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, who performs solo. Other artists to identify a number of are Sam Fender, York’s quite own Lose 7, Pale Waves and The Coral who will all be performing on the Primary Phase. Reverend & The Makers, Gang of Youths and Louder Than War favourites Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C and The Murder Money, you will discover on the Second Stage. Executing on the Viola Beach front Phase will be The Mysterines – who get a point out in our major 25 bands that may possibly transform your lifetime this year feature.

Sunday we can anticipate a robust line-up of Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Wombats, Miles Cane, indie-rock band The Pigeon Detectives, Lightning Seeds – all on the Main Stage. Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, Tom Walker, Cast, with up and coming bands, Dublin’s Inhaler, Sea Women, and Sporting activities team will all be executing on the Second Stage with Cassia and quite a few extra on the Viola Beach front Stage.

Gates open up at 12: 30pm with the pageant finishing at 22: 30pm on both of those days.

Ticket selling prices

Working day £57.50 + BF

VIP Working day £115.00 + BF

Weekend £110.00 + BF

VIP Weekend £210.00 + BF

