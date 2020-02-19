[Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington – second wave annoucement]

Neighbourhood Weekender

23-24 May 2019

The North West’s most significant indie competition just bought bigger – Gang Of Youths, The Snuts, Zuzu, Forged, Horrible Cherry, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Cassia, Dylan John Thomas, Lona, Converse Display and Warrington’s own The K’s have been confirmed to be a part of headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender on 23rd and 24th May well 2020.

The most important indie pageant in the North West, Neighbourhood Weekender, kicks off the competition season by bringing collectively an unbelievable lender holiday getaway weekend of reside tunes throughout a few phases, from the most important functions to the very best breaking new bands, alongside a hub of local concessions, and a exclusive neighborhood feel.

Celebrated stay artists Solid and Gang Of Youths be a part of the likes of The Wombats, Sam Fender Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Get rid of 7, Miles Kane, The Coral and Tom Walker who will get to stage together with a host of indie heavyweights, such as Sundara Karma, Fontaines D.C. Reverend and the Makers and Pale Waves.

Subsequent their extraordinary performances at this year’s Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester Dylan John Thomas, Lauran Hibberd and Chat Clearly show are also heading to Warrington along with Charli XCX proteges Unpleasant Cherry, Liverpool’s Zuzu and London’s Lona.

Returning to Neighbourhood is the notorious Cornershop giving some of the most effective tunes across the weekend from nearby DJs and The NBHD Inn with Karaoke, pub quiz and more. View out for some new characters and surprises across the weekend far too.

VIP packages are also offered which involve devoted entrances and foodstuff traders, a VIP Bar, chill out area, posh bogs and a viewing platform to the main phase (subject matter to ability).

Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are onsale now by using www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.british isles.

Mentor packages are also out there at Major Eco-friendly Coaches through: http://www.biggreencoach.co.united kingdom.

Saturday 23rd May well 2020

IAN BROWN

SAM FENDER

Shed 7

PALE WAVES

THE CORAL

THE MAGIC GANG

THE SHERLOCKS

The K’S

FONTAINES D.C

REVEREND & THE MAKERS

GANG OF YOUTHS

THE MURDER Cash

THE Large MOON

THE SNUTS

Really like FAME TRAGEDY

THE LATHUMS

ZUZU

THE ORIELLES

THE MYSTERINES

THE REYTONS

AIRWAYS

LAURAN HIBBERD

THE GOA Categorical

BONIFACE

NOISY

THE HARA

Sunday 24th May 2020

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

THE WOMBATS

MILES KANE

TOM WALKER

THE LIGHTNING SEEDS

THE PIGEON DETECTIVES

FICKLE Good friends

BLOXX

PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT

SUNDARA KARMA

SEA Ladies

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

INHALER

Sports Staff

Cast

Red RUM CLUB

Terrible CHERRY

CASSIA

Performing MENS CLUB

PHOEBE Environmentally friendly

DYLAN JOHN THOMAS

ALFIE TEMPLEMAN

LONA

Talk Display

GEORGE COSBY

