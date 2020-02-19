[Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington – second wave annoucement]

Neighbourhood Weekender
23-24 May 2019
The North West’s most significant indie competition just bought bigger – Gang Of Youths, The Snuts, Zuzu, Forged, Horrible Cherry, Lauran Hibberd, The Hara, Cassia, Dylan John Thomas, Lona, Converse Display and Warrington’s own The K’s have been confirmed to be a part of headliners Ian Brown and Catfish And The Bottlemen at Neighbourhood Weekender on 23rd and 24th May well 2020.
The most important indie pageant in the North West, Neighbourhood Weekender, kicks off the competition season by bringing collectively an unbelievable lender holiday getaway weekend of reside tunes throughout a few phases, from the most important functions to the very best breaking new bands, alongside a hub of local concessions, and a exclusive neighborhood feel.
Celebrated stay artists Solid and Gang Of Youths be a part of the likes of The Wombats, Sam Fender Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, Get rid of 7, Miles Kane, The Coral and Tom Walker who will get to stage together with a host of indie heavyweights, such as Sundara Karma, Fontaines D.C. Reverend and the Makers and Pale Waves.
Subsequent their extraordinary performances at this year’s Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester Dylan John Thomas, Lauran Hibberd and Chat Clearly show are also heading to Warrington along with Charli XCX proteges Unpleasant Cherry, Liverpool’s Zuzu and London’s Lona.
Returning to Neighbourhood is the notorious Cornershop giving some of the most effective tunes across the weekend from nearby DJs and The NBHD Inn with Karaoke, pub quiz and more. View out for some new characters and surprises across the weekend far too.
VIP packages are also offered which involve devoted entrances and foodstuff traders, a VIP Bar, chill out area, posh bogs and a viewing platform to the main phase (subject matter to ability).
Tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender are onsale now by using www.nbhdweekender.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.british isles.
Mentor packages are also out there at Major Eco-friendly Coaches through: http://www.biggreencoach.co.united kingdom.
NEIGHBOURHOOD WEEKENDER
VICTORIA PARK, WARRINGTON, WA4
SAT 23 Might 2019
Solar 24 May well 2019
Ticket prices
Day £57.50 + BF
VIP Working day £115.00 + BF
Weekend £110.00 + BF
VIP Weekend £210.00 + BF
Saturday 23rd May well 2020
IAN BROWN
SAM FENDER
Shed 7
PALE WAVES
THE CORAL
THE MAGIC GANG
THE SHERLOCKS
The K’S
FONTAINES D.C
REVEREND & THE MAKERS
GANG OF YOUTHS
THE MURDER Cash
THE Large MOON
THE SNUTS
Really like FAME TRAGEDY
THE LATHUMS
ZUZU
THE ORIELLES
THE MYSTERINES
THE REYTONS
AIRWAYS
LAURAN HIBBERD
THE GOA Categorical
BONIFACE
NOISY
THE HARA
Sunday 24th May 2020
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
THE WOMBATS
MILES KANE
TOM WALKER
THE LIGHTNING SEEDS
THE PIGEON DETECTIVES
FICKLE Good friends
BLOXX
PAUL HEATON & JACQUI ABBOTT
SUNDARA KARMA
SEA Ladies
ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER
INHALER
Sports Staff
Cast
Red RUM CLUB
Terrible CHERRY
CASSIA
Performing MENS CLUB
PHOEBE Environmentally friendly
DYLAN JOHN THOMAS
ALFIE TEMPLEMAN
LONA
Talk Display
GEORGE COSBY
Fb // Twitter // Instagram