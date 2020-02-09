Neil Bob Herd & The Dirty Little Acoustic Band: What’s Cookin ‘, Leytonstone

Neil Bob Herd & The Dirty Little Acoustic Band

What is Cookin, Leytonstone

January 22, 2020

Prior to his upcoming LP “Every Soul a Story”, Neil Bob Herd made a stop at Leyton’s best music spot with the added bonus of a Chandler Travis opening set. Craig Chaligne reviews of Louder Than War.

The best of Folkestone hit the live circuit prior to the release of their first LP on February 14. They are regular customers of What’s Cookin, which organizes weekly gigs at the Ex-service people Club of Leytonstone. The evening was opened by the American singer-songwriter Chander Travis. Apparently the resident of Cape Cod was from the US, to see a few gigs in the UK (including the mighty Geraint Watkins) and couldn’t resist playing a few shows at the same time. As a duo with double bass player John Clark, Travis played an hour of cosmic songs with great melodies and funny lyrics. This mixed with a rather self-despicable sense of humor made for a really entertaining evening (special mention for the French sing-a-long “Ou est la bibliotheque?”).

Then it was Neil Bob Herd’s turn and his Dirty Little (not-so) acoustic band. With a beautiful red Gretsch, the Scotsman concentrated on tracks from their soon to be released first LP with a few Coal Porters clogs thrown in for a good measure. Starting with the swinging “Badlands”, the band switched to their own version of The Coal Porters’ arrangement of the Only Ones Classic “Another Girl, Another Planet” and one of Neil Bob’s biggest songs “Unhappy Anywhere”. The thumping “As Much As I Need To” was followed by the catchy “Light a Single Candle”. The Dirty Little Acoustic Band provided the perfect backdrop for Neil Bob’s finely crafted vignettes (“Coming Back As Jason”, “Leave Only Love (Old Dog”), everything revolves around the song was their motto for the entire performance. Another Coal The classic from Porters, the astute “Closing Time Genius” closed the set, followed by a pounding garage rock song with the title “Best Song”.

The band plays different shows this week:

Mon 10 Brighton The Grays

Do 13 London My Grass is Blue at The Betsey Trotwood, Clerkenwell

Fri 15 Lewes Union Music NB. Afternoon show at 1 p.m.

Fri 15 Folkestone Customs office

More information about Neil Bob Herd can be found on his official website: www.neilbobherd.com. He is also on Facebook and Twitter.

All words by Craig Chaligne. More by Craig can be found in his author archive. He tweets.

