Neil Peart died at 67; Musician known as Rush drummer, lyricist

Renowned drummer and lyricist for the influential group Rush, Neil Peart has died. He was 67 years old.

Its representative, Elliot Mintz, said in a statement Friday that Peart died at his home Tuesday in Santa Monica. The group also posted a message on Twitter confirming the news.

Peart was revered for his percussion skills, but was also the key lyricist for the group. Peart, along with teammates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining “the hallmarks of progressive rock with a heavy metal sound typical of the proto”. Their best known songs include “Tom Sawyer”, “The Big Money” and “The Spirit of Radio”.

Rush’s full statement:

“It is with broken hearts and deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate over 45, Neil, lost his incredibly courageous battle of three and a half years against brain cancer (Glioblastoma). We ask that friends, fans and the media understandably respect the family’s need for privacy and peace in these extremely painful and difficult times. their condolences may choose a donation research group on behalf of Neil Peart. Rest in peace brother. Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 “

