Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67 – Boston Herald

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) – Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist of the influential Canadian band Rush, has passed away. He was 67.

His representative, Elliot Mintz, said Friday in a statement that Peart died Tuesday at his home in Santa Monica, California. The band posted a message on Twitter and also confirmed the news.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest grief that we have to share the terrible news that our friend, soul brother and bandmate, over 45 years, Neil, Tuesday has lost his incredibly brave battle of three and a half years with brain cancer,” the band wrote. “Rest in peace brother.”

Peart finished fourth on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Drummers of all time, just behind Ginger Baker, Keith Moon and John Bonham. However, Paul’s stunning percussion skills were matched by his miraculous ability with lyrics, while Rush composed a song after a challenging song that skillfully explores human condition or evokes mysterious empires beyond the everyday life of the band’s heyday in the ’70s,’ 80s and 90s. Peart was precise, deliberate and competent behind his vast drum set, but his innovative lyrics helped Rush to stand out from other prog rock bands.

Rush was a power trio that rock had never seen before, with the searing guitar work of Alex Lifeson, the bass, keyboards and vocals of Geddy Lee and the fantastic drum work of Peart, who was not only a background member of the rhythm section but rather an indispensable leg of the unusual tripod. The band still finds airplay with anthems such as “The Spirit of Radio” and “Tom Sawyer” – perhaps the best known song – and “Subdivisions,” with its keen assessment of life in the 80s in cookie house trajectories: “Be cool or get ejected. “

The band was initiated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining “the characteristic features of progressive rock with a typical heavy metal sound from Proto.”

“We always said that it wasn’t something that meant a lot to us, but we knew that our fans cared so much about being validated that way – that their favorite band like their favorite sports team should be celebrated as champions,” Peart told The Associated Press at the same time. “We have always known that this was the case and certainly to see it bloom after it is proof of its truth.”

Peart was born on September 12, 1952 in Ontario. Music became an outlet for the self-described introvert who remained a calm star throughout his career.

“I was very academic until I discovered drums,” he explained in an interview with Classic Rock from 2017. “Then I was a monomaniac about drumming. I was physically awkward. My ankles were weak, so I couldn’t practice sports. I couldn’t skate and I couldn’t play hockey, which in Canada is like football is in the UK and that makes you a pariah like a boy. “

When Rush was founded in 1968, the original line-up consisted of Lifeson, bass player Jeff Jones and drummer John Rutsey. After a few weeks, Lee Jones replaced and in 1974, Peart Rutsey replaced weeks for Rush’s first American tour. Rush’s first album with Peart – then the band’s main songwriter – was 1975 ‘platinum seller’ Fly by Night ‘. They released another album the same year, “Caress of Steel,” which achieved golden status.

In 1976 the band marked a major breakthrough with the album “2112”, which sold three million copies in the US. The first side of the album tells the story of a dystopian world where creativity, individualism and music are forbidden – Peart was a reader of Ayn Rand – only to unravel things when someone discovers an abandoned guitar. It was an extraordinary effort and fans responded en masse.

Lee described working with Peart’s texts during a 2018 interview with The Guardian: “Being an interpreter for Neil was a special pleasure for me and a very difficult task at the same time, because I’m not always on the same page as him. When we if band grew, I would be trusted by him as his sounding board and editor, and if I didn’t go into something, he would leave it alone. That’s the beauty of a long-term relationship. “

Rush’s most successful album was “Moving Pictures” from 1981, which sold four million copies. The album included “Tom Sawyer” and “YYZ” – a song that served as a showcase for Peart during live shows and Rush secured his very first Grammy nomination; the band would earn seven nominations over time. ‘Chronicles’ from 1990 was a double platinum success; 11 of the band’s albums were certified platinum and 10 albums achieved gold status.

Peart was also an author and published six books. At one point in the 1990s, he followed jazz drumming instructions and explained Classic Rock: “After 40, 45 years of playing, I wanted to push myself and open this whole new frontier. I was able to do that as a text writer and prose writer, and now as a drummer. You have to challenge your own limitations and your own expectations of yourself. “

In 2015, Peart announced that he was withdrawing from touring, saying that he was struggling with ailments and worried that he would not be able to play in top form.

Striking musicians were among the fans of Peart and Rush who paid tribute on social media.

“Today the world lost a real giant in the history of rock and roll. An inspiration for millions with an unmistakable sound that generations of musicians (such as myself) have produced to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A nice, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables, not only with his drumming, but also with his beautiful words, “said Dave Grohl, who introduced Rush to the Rock Hall, in a statement Friday. “I vividly remember my first listen to” 2112 “when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same again. His power, precision and composition were incomparable He was called “The Professor” for a reason: we all learned from him. “

Jack Black tweeted: “The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever.” Gene Simmons called Peart “a kind soul,” while Public Enemy’s Chuck D remembered being admitted to the Rock Hall the same evening as Rush and saying backstage. he and Peart shared ‘a unique moment without many words. Rest in Beats my husband. “

Slash, Bryan Adams, Paul Stanley and Questlove from The Roots also paid tribute to Peart.

“Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice on the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, equipment and the possibilities that lie ahead,” Lall Ulrich van Metallica wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for what you have done for drummers around the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest in peace.”

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart.

Associated Press writer Dave Zelio contributed to this report.