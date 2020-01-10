Neil Peart, drummer for influential rockers Rush, dead at 67 – Boston Herald

Loading...

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) – Neil Peart, the renowned drummer and lyricist of the influential Canadian band Rush, has passed away. He was 67.

His representative, Elliot Mintz, said Friday in a statement that Peart died Tuesday at his home in Santa Monica. The band posted a message on Twitter and also confirmed the news.

“It is with broken hearts and the deepest grief that we have to share the terrible news that our friend, soul brother and bandmate, over 45 years, Neil, Tuesday has lost his incredibly brave battle of three and a half years with brain cancer,” the band wrote. “Rest in peace brother.”

Peart was honored for his drum skills, but was also the most important songwriter of the band, known for his fantastic lyrics. The respected musician finished fourth on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Drummers of all time, just behind Ginger Baker, Keith Moon and John Bonham.

Peart, along with band members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, were initiated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and honored for combining “the distinctive features of progressive rock with a typical typical heavy-metal sound from Proto.” Their most famous songs include “Tom Sawyer,” “The Big Money” and “The Spirit of Radio.”

“We always said that it wasn’t something that meant a lot to us, but we knew that our fans cared so much about being validated that way – that their favorite band like their favorite sports team should be celebrated as champions,” Peart told The Associated Press when Rush was initiated into the Rock Hall. “We have always known that this was the case and certainly to see it bloom after it is proof of its truth.”

Peart was born on September 12, 1952 in Ontario.

When Rush was founded in 1968, the original line-up consisted of Lifeson, bass player Jeff Jones and drummer John Rutsey. After a few weeks, Lee Jones replaced and in 1974, Peart Rutsey replaced weeks for Rush’s first American tour.

Rush’s first album with Peart – now the band’s most important songwriter – was 1975 ‘platinum seller’ Fly by Night ‘. They released a second album that same year, “Caress of Steel,” which achieved golden status.

But in 1976 the band marked a major breakthrough with the album “2112”, which sold three million copies in the most successful album of the US Rush, “Moving Pictures” from 1981, which sold four million copies and contained the rock hit “YYZ” . the band earned its very first Grammy nomination (they earned seven nominations throughout their career).

Rush’s 1990s “Chronicles” was a double platinum success, while 11 of the band’s albums were certified platinum and 10 albums achieved gold status.

The band was highly influential and fans of Peart and Rush paid tribute on social media.

“Today the world lost a real giant in the history of rock and roll. An inspiration for millions with an unmistakable sound that generations of musicians (such as myself) have produced to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A nice, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables, not only with his drumming, but also with his beautiful words, “said Dave Grohl, who introduced Rush to the Rock Hall, in a statement Friday. “I vividly remember my first listen to” 2112 “when I was young. It was the first time that I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision and composition were incomparable. It was not for nothing that he was called “The Professor”: we all learned from him. “

Jack Black tweeted: “The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever.” Gene Simmons called Peart “a kind soul,” while Public Enemy’s Chuch D remembered being in the Rock Hall the same evening as Rush and saying backstage. he and Peart shared ‘a unique moment without many words. Rest in Beats my husband. “

Slash, Bryan Adams, Paul Stanley and Questlove from The Roots also paid tribute to Peart.

“Thank you for inspiring me and for all your help and advice on the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, equipment and the possibilities that lie ahead,” Lall Ulrich van Metallica wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for what you have done for drummers around the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument! Rest in peace.”

In 2015, Peart announced that he was retiring.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart. He was also an author and published six books.