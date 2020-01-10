Neil Peart Interview: in the beating heart of Rush

Loading...

Neil Peart rarely gave interviews. When he spoke with Classic Rock in 2017, Rush’s drummer had spent 39 of his 60 years in one of the world’s greatest rock bands. As a copywriter for the group, he was as much the voice of the band as the man who sang his words, Geddy Lee.

Here, the life stories and the wisdom of the man who was Rush’s beating heart for decades.

Growing up in rural Canada, you started playing drums as a teenager. How has music changed you as a person?

I was very academic until I discovered drums. Then I was a monomaniac about drumming. I was physically awkward. My ankles were weak, so I couldn’t practice sports. I could not skate and I could not play hockey, which in Canada is like football in the UK. And that makes you a pariah like a boy.

You wrote about that aspect of teenage life in the Rush numbering subdivisions – the pressure to “be cool or be ejected.” Was that song autobiographical?

Extreme! How we grow up has a lot to do with the way others see us in high school. Consider yourself a teenager – whether you were treated like a nerd, or a scholar, or a jock, or a handsome Lothario or whatever. However, you have been treated by others, has a lot to do with how you turn out.

Would you describe yourself as an introvert?

Yes. And extrovert people never understand introvert people. You know that from your school time. Shy people were seen as being stuck. They were considered conceited because they kept themselves to themselves.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiRuj2_czzw [/ embed]

That was a topic you discussed in the 1981 issue of Limelight: “I can’t pretend that a stranger is a long-awaited friend.” Are you still the same person who wrote that text?

Totally like that. And to be honest, I never had to withdraw it. My ability to express myself has grown and evolved over the years. And if I listen to early songs, I could shrink technically, but never psychologically or emotionally. I still mean every word from Limelight, however coarse it is expressed.

What kind of meeting makes you feel uncomfortable?

When you meet someone in the laundry room and they say, “Oh, this is the best moment of my life!” I love the motto: “never complain, never explain”. But I can never resist explaining it.

There are echoes of Pink Floyd’s The Wall in Limelight. Does that album resonate with you?

Enormous. I understood it completely. Many years ago a DJ played a song from [Floyd’s] Wish You Were Here, one of the alienating songs prior to The Wall. And he said, “If you are a songwriter and you write about what is near you, if you become alienated, you are going to write about being alienated.”

Is that what fame means to you – alienation?

Another rule of Limelight that grew in resonance over the years is: “One has to set up barriers to keep oneself intact.” But there is a consequence that I am trying to explain. Every day when I am on a tour and traveling through cities on my motorcycle, I have half a dozen pleasant encounters with people. I spent a lot of time in truck stops and diners and cafes, very informal, low-grade places, and those are the encounters I have: stranger to stranger, you could say. I like the anonymity of my travels.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAoSknxwd-k [/ embed]

And when you ride a motorcycle, you have to see much more of the world

I avoid highways where possible. The roads that I want are the ones that people don’t travel unless they live there.

Do you drive alone?

In America I usually go alone, but in Europe I have a driving partner who goes out with me for months. And it is a hugely planned effort to see everything we can.

Is there an affinity between travelers?

People smile and are friendly because you are family: walkers, cross-country skiers, cyclists, motorcyclists. And when you are somewhere remote, other travelers immediately know that you are one of them – that you are cool because you are there! I have experienced this in the Arctic, in Africa …

And Great Britain?

I really noticed how outside British people are. I lived in Britain for a few years as a teenager, and what I learned was: nothing depends on the weather. And I have that with me all my life. I rode across the moors of Yorkshire when it was cold and raining; I suffered. But people were there because they decided to do it.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJoTxywiRG0 [/ embed]

Touring also loves your family

Frankly, people don’t realize the sacrifice you make as a touring musician. Being away when children grow up and when your partner needs you is terrible. Your family and friends, their lives go on and you are not part of them. People attach insufficient importance to family life. It is too easy to get caught up in the annoying daily things and miss the miracle that happens before you.

Do you consider touring a necessary evil?

A few years ago I met a wise man, Elliot Mintz, who was the PR man for Bob Dylan and John Lennon. I told him I didn’t really like touring, but I felt that I had to. And he said, “You must do it because you can do it.” I thought about that sentence for a long time. I told Geddy one night when he was with a friend, and his friend said, “Well, it looks like you’re having a pretty good life.”

I said, “It’s a good life, but it has a price.” That is the reality. I love my job and I love the people I work with. I am very grateful for that. But I also love my house and family.

Do you feel misunderstood?

I don’t like poking illusions. I know that I represent a kind of fantasy for many people. But there is no imagination. There is a quote that I use: “Be kind, because everyone you meet is fighting hard.” Most human life consists of a mix of happiness and misery.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttZIyNf6TS8 [/ embed]

You were never misunderstood more than in 1977, when NME portrayed you as a borderline fascist for basing Rush number 2112 on the work of right-wing philosopher Ayn Rand. How did that affect you?

I remember that NME interview very well, because the conversation was great. And we all felt totally betrayed after, because we had a good time with the man. I remember he was so polite. It was so friendly. As far as I’m concerned, we just had an intellectual conversation. But these things are wide open to misinterpretation, and that was a classic case.

Where are you politically – left or right?

I know where I fall politically. And now I define it better: I am a libertarian, but a libertarian with a bleeding heart.

What do you mean exactly?

I believe in taxes and health care that fall outside the usual libertarian mandate because I don’t want people to suffer. It’s that simple. If people suffer and I can help, I want that. But here is the difference between being an idealist and being a realist. Ideally, I think we should help people. But realistically, do I think the government will do that? No.

How do you define “libertarianism”?

It is enlightened self-interest. Free will. I have lived in the US for the last 10 years and I wanted a health care system. The little bit that there is, it’s something great. So that’s an example of what I consider enlightened self-interest. That is why I am a libertarian with a bleeding heart. Paul Theroux said: “A cynic is a disappointed idealist.” But I am not a cynic. I am not disappointed. I have just broadened my idealism.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aalJT3GS_m8 [/ embed]

Most people become more cynical as they get older

I have to say I got a grip on that. There are enough good people in the world, enough good books, enough good music. And again, it’s about learning from people. In my book Traveling Music I wrote about all the music that had meant so much to me. In Bob Dylan’s term: “What music should do is inspire you.” But of course I had to have some gall in it – for all the things I hated. And my editor said, “Don’t bother. Focus on excellence.” So I cut it. And he was right. I had to write it, ventilate my spleen, but I didn’t have to share it.

To the song afterimage, from 1984’s Grace Under Pressure, you wrote movingly about the death of a friend

Afterimage is based on the idea that when someone goes, there are a number of lives that they have left their mark on. I found the death of Frank Zappa sad because the world needed people like Frank Zappa. And the same goes for a man named Bernie, whom I met when he led bird watching in a national park. He had so much knowledge, but he does not long for this world, and all that knowledge will be lost. That is the tragedy. When some people go, I feel that kind of key. That’s why I wrote in that song, “I’m trying to believe …” But you can’t believe in things like that.

You can’t believe in what – God?

No. And I am well documented on that subject. In all my songs and in my prose. I was recently called a faith basher and it went to my heart. I don’t want to be basher. I don’t like to make enemies.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYYdQB0mkEU [/ embed]

What gives you the most satisfaction as an artist?

When I discovered that Jeff Buckley was aware of our work … I was part of the inspiration for such a talent! I refer back to that quote from Bob Dylan. What else can you do for people as an artist than inspire them? That is the absolute highest goal.

You have of course inspired a whole generation of rock drummers, not least Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters, who recently recorded Rush in the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

The highest possible compliment is if someone you admire respects your work. To those who have said that I have inspired them to play drums, the first thing I say is “I apologize to your parents.” But it’s great to be just a small part of someone’s life.

Dave Grohl says you are the greatest living drummer of rock. But in the mid-90s you followed instruction from jazz drummer Freddie Gruber. Why?

After 40, 45 years of playing, I wanted to push myself and open this whole new border. I was able to do that as a text writer and prose writer, and now as a drummer. You have to challenge your own limitations and your own expectations of yourself.

Was that the secret to the lifetime of Rush – the desire to keep moving forward?

That is the way we have always worked as a band. Always do what we believe in and believe in what we do, write songs that we still enjoy for 30 years and can still play with conviction.

Perhaps the most important thing is that you, Geddy and Alex have remained friends. That much is clearly visible in the documentary Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage, in the scene where you dine in a restaurant and you all giggle drunk.

I did not watch the documentary, but I know that in the dinner scene I choked on it completely and cried because of the things Alex said. A man I know told me: “You are Alex’s best audience.” And I said, “Yes, I’m helpless around him. He’s the funniest man in the world.”

And after all these years, is it the ability to laugh at each other and at yourself that has kept you healthy?

Yes. The three of us really keep each other in balance. We are still the same suburban goofballs that we always were. And we are so happy to have such a relationship.

This feature was first published in Classic Rock issue 184.