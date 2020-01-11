Neil Peart: Marching To The Beat Of A Different Drum

Loading...

On the last show of Rush’s R40 tour at the LA Forum, Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore was so moved by Neil Peart’s play that he was moved to respond: “The solo was so impressionistic. Stripped to Neil alone and the drums. No vids or series. I’ve never released so much flow and color and instinct in him before. Just damn beautiful. “The comment came back to Peart, and here is his reaction.

Just let me say right away, “Thanks Jon, more than you know.”

I can only try to express how much it means to hear that someone got it – what I was trying to achieve with that solo. A lifetime achievement, really.

But while I developed that solo through months of rehearsals and even during the tour, I was a little stunned that I never received feedback from band members or crew members. Sometimes people seem to take the attitude: “Oh well, he already knows he’s good. He doesn’t have to hear it again.”

But don’t we?

Especially when we extend ourselves so far.

Day after day, week after week, after every time we rehearsed that part of the show and I delivered my sketch of the solo, I was somewhat concerned about the squeaky silence. What did it mean? I was worried that my ambitions were too high – my reach exceeded my grasp. (That’s it often, quite frankly – almost always – but maybe too much this time.) I didn’t want to ask anyone what they thought – too scared of the answer! In any case, I fully assumed the belief in an idea, and that lonely dedication was not easy.

My vague design for that solo was deceptively simple. I would approach it as if I was just sitting behind the drums to start playing – to practice the improvisation skills that I have been working on for about ten years now. Technically, I was determined to illustrate everything I thought I knew about drumming, and everything I like about the drums – almost 50 years of experience and passion had to go in there somehow.

But despite those conceptual and technical limitations, I almost immediately felt it was a story, a rhythmic story. It reflected a discovery I made back in the summer of 1999, when I made a cautious return to the drums after a “forced absence” of about two years.

As told in my book Ghost Rider, I was behind the drums that day and I just started … playing my story. The sad part, the traveling part, the ‘small victories’, the angry part, the lost and bewildered part – it was all in it.

All those years later, when I saw that I could use that approach as a repeatable framework for an improvised solo, I wondered if I could give that story a soundtrack at the same time.

I started to visualize an imaginary film and live in it, told again, re-edited, and scored again for each performance. (So ​​a modest goal then.)

The band’s years of technology consultant, Jim Burgess, helped me put together a palette of musical and texture examples on the MalletKat and I spent hours experimenting with different ways to combine them. Even the samples had to be recorded in a different way than ever before, because there were no other triggers on the 70s-style drum set that I played in the second set of the R40 tour. (The truth is that I would much rather have worked on the “modern” setup that I played in the first set – much better ergonomics and more “musical” layout – but … that’s how it worked out.)

It is inevitable that during the development of that solo, and even with each performance of the tour, certain themes and dynamics emerged and were repeated, more or less – although never exactly the same, or in the same part of the story. Sometimes I tried to repeat an earlier accident and failed – so that an unexpected nuance would occur, leading the story in a different direction. The important shared quality was that every idea was born in spontaneity.

During the rehearsals of the band, I went through sketches of what I was aiming for – rhythmic patterns that converse with favorite ostinatos (repeating rhythmic bases), polyrhythms and counter-rhythms that overlapped each other, the rudimentary snare that I always liked to pick up – all the while it evolves naturally.

But again, in all this time, for weeks every day that “vision” played, no one ever said anything. Not my old trusted drum technology, Lorne “Gump” Wheaton, not my bandmates, not Brad in the mixing room, not Jim Burgess, not the crew guys, nobody.

Finally, a few weeks into the tour, my friend Matt Scannell told me after a show that he really liked that solo – what it seemed like to tell a story.

I could have kissed him. (Probably. Actually, we are like that.)

Late in the tour, another friend, Chris Stankee, drummer trained by Berklee and old Sabian friend (and riding companion), had seen some of our shows and described that solo in a way that swelled me up enormously.

“It is just like the wedding of you as a copywriter and you as a drummer. It is the * phrasing *. And with all that, technology is not over the head of the audience.”

So with those few “nods”, and now Jon’s, I can be confident knowing that I have achieved what I wanted to do, at least in the eyes and ears of those who could “receive” it.

As my late drum teacher Freddie Gruber gladly said: “What is the difference – if you don’t know the difference?”

I’m so glad some people do …

