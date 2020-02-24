neil-peart-tribute-gig-declared

A tribute gig in honour of Hurry drummer Neil Peart is established to acquire put in May perhaps.

Peart, who died on January 20 immediately after succumbing to mind most cancers, is the matter of A Evening For Neil, to be held in his hometown of St Catherines, Ontario on Could 16.

The event, which is staying organised in conjunction with Peart’s relatives, is established to feature an array of performers and speakers to fork out tribute to the drummer.

Proceeds from the function will go to the charities Overtime Angels, the St Catherines Hospital and Walker Cancer Center, the Juravinski Hospital & Most cancers Centre in Hamilton, Ontario and The Royal Victoria Regional Wellness Centre in Barrie, Ontario.

“We are particularly delighted to be capable to assist this charity event that will reward some much-desired businesses that are close to our hearts,” stated the drummer’s moms and dads, Glen and Betty Peart

Tickets for A Night For Neil go onsale on Friday, February 28.

Information of Peart’s loss of life at the age of 67 was confirmed by his Rush bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who claimed: “It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the awful news that on Tuesday our buddy, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has dropped his very brave 3 and a 50 % calendar year battle with mind most cancers (Glioblastoma).”

Users of Metallica, Black Sabbath, Kiss, Judas Priest, Foo Fighters and additional paid tribute to Peart.

Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl named Peart “a sort, thoughtful, excellent man” in a assertion which reads: “Today, the entire world lost a correct giant in the background of rock and roll. An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to select up two sticks and chase a aspiration.

A enthusiast-led petition to have a statue or plaque committed to Peart put at Lakeside Park in St. Catharines, Canada, has collected extra than 20,000 signatures. The spot was built renowned many thanks to Rush’s common Caress Of Metal track in 1975 – and according to St. Catharines newspaper The Regular, Peart’s loved ones are “fully on board” with the notion.