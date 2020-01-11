Neil Peart, visionary Hall of Fame Rush drummer, has passed away

Loading...

Neil Peart, the visionary drummer and lyricist at Rush, has died.

Confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family, the 67-year-old died on Tuesday (January 7) after fighting silently with brain cancer in the past three years, according to Rolling Stone.

Peart, who is often considered one of the greatest drummers who ever bought a pair of sticks, came to Rush in 1974 with singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. His extravagant yet definite style made the trio one of the key bands of the classic rock era.

Lee and Lifeson issued a statement today (January 10th) in which they referred to Peart as their “friend, soulmate and band member over 45” and said that he was “incredibly brave” in the fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

“We understandably ask friends, fans and the media to respect the family’s need for privacy and peace in this extremely painful and difficult time,” said Lee and Lifeson. “Those who want to express their condolences can select a cancer research group or charity of their choice and donate on behalf of Neil Peart. Rest in peace brother.”

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8

– Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Peart was not only the drummer of the band, but also the most important songwriter of the Canadian band. He was also the author of numerous books, including his first, The masked rider: cycling in West Africa, who wrote in 1996 about a one-month bike tour through Cameroon.

In 1983 he was admitted to the Bundeswehr Modern drummer Hall of Fame, which makes him the youngest person ever. Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Foo Fighters in 2013.

Rush (L-R: Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, Geddy Lee). CREDIT: Fin Costello / Redferns

Peart announced his retirement from Rush in 2015. Following the announcement, Dave Grohl was asked in an interview whether he would go on tour with Rush if Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson asked him to represent Peart. He replied: “I would say that I am neither physically nor musically capable, but thanks for the offer.” Neil Peart is a completely different animal, a different kind of drummer.

“I know the arrangements, but I’m Neil Peart like Meg White,” he added. “And she is one of my favorite drummers!”

In a new statement on Foo Fighters’ Instagram, Grohl called Peart “a friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man”.

“Today the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” he said. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have produced generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “

He added, “I still vividly remember my first listening to” 2112 “when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. Its power, precision and composition was incomparable. He was called “The Professor” for one reason: we all learned from him. “

Tributes to the Rush Stickman have begun.

Brian Boys legend of the Beach Boys wrote: “I just heard about Neil Peart’s death. I feel very bad about it – he was too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and we will miss him. Love and mercy for Neil’s family. “

I just heard about Neil Peart. I feel very bad about it – he was too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and we will miss him. Love and mercy for Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W

– Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020

Public Enemy’s Chuck D remembered the night he spent with Peart after they were inducted into the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame. “At the end of a crazy Rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were introduced. It was just me and Neil PEart alone who spoke and laughed with relief. The long night was over – a small table behind the stage that shared a unique moment without much word. Relax in Beats my man, ”he tweeted.

At the end of a crazy Rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were introduced. It was just me and Neil PEart alone who spoke and laughed with relief. The long night was over – a small table behind the stage that shared a unique moment without much word. Quiet in Beats my husband

– Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

Comedian Dave Foley said, “Over 20 years ago, one of my best friends John Kastner (@jeanguykastner) brought Neil Peart to my house in Laurel Canyon. We stayed up all night drinking whiskey and talking about more topics than I knew existed. He was the friendliest club in the world. We will miss him. “

He added, “Deep sympathy goes to his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia, as well as Alex and Geddy. We will never see him again. “

Deep sympathy for his wife Carrie and daughter Olivia as well as for Alex and Geddy. We will never see him again. #NeilPeart

– Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley), January 10, 2020

Comedian Rick Mercer said, “A Neil Peart drum lesson was one of my best days ever.” While CNN news reporter Jake Tapper added, “RIP Neil Peart, legendary drummer and writer for RUSH.”

A Neil Peart drum lesson was one of my best days ever. https://t.co/wzRoqWHqwI

– Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart, legendary drummer and songwriter from RUSH

– Jake Tapper (@jaketapper), January 10, 2020

Jane’s Addiciton drummer Stephen Perkins shared a clip behind Peart’s drums: “Long live Neil Peart.”

Long live Neil Peart – a short video behind Neil’s kit. See, feel and repeat pic.twitter.com/U2z9TLyfcg

– Stephen Perkins (@stephenperkins), January 10, 2020

Another tribute came from KISS ‘Tommy Thayer, who wrote: “It is so sad to hear that Neil Peart has died. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. “

It is so sad to hear that Neil Peart has died. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ

– Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) January 10, 2020

Other honors for Neil Peart:

I am really sorry that Neil Peart died. He was a great drummer and made a huge contribution to rock music. All the best to Alex and Geddy.

– Tom Hamilton (@THaerosmith) January 10, 2020

My deepest and sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends and all Rush fans. What a brilliant and wonderful man. He shaped the world, music, drums and much more. With absolute love and respect, rest in peace. https://t.co/569ssIL8pr pic.twitter.com/5bccoBnuIf

– Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart family, fans and friends. Neil was a kind soul. REST IN PEACE……. Rush drummer Neil Peart died at 67 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE

– Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Neil Peart, thank you for guiding me through every middle school math class and keeping me under your spell. #Rushforever https://t.co/WUt8biznyX

– JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN (@JOANPOLICEWOMAN) January 10, 2020

What a sad day for the musical world Neil Peart died at the age of 67. Rush’s music has influenced me and so many musicians as a composer, lyricist and most meticulous drummer of all time.

Thank you very much, Neil! pic.twitter.com/M9a8fkSVE9

– Mark Slaughter (@ markslaughter33) January 10, 2020

It breaks my heart to receive the news of the death of one of my greatest heroes of all time. Neil …

Posted by Mike Portnoy on Friday January 10, 2020

No one in the history of the planet has inspired more air drums than Neil Peart.

– Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode), January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart.

In the hierarchy of rock drummers, he may (or may not) be the same … but NOBODY was better. #Rush #neilpeart 😢 pic.twitter.com/TqCa2bvTOj

– Kevin Connors (@kevconnorsespn) January 10, 2020

RIP to a master 💔 #neilpeart https://t.co/B8ssS79tRS

– Kirk Hammett (@KirkHammett) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart. A true artist and a sweet, good guy. And probably the most drummed drummer ever. This is my homage to … Air Drumming, one of the greatest, legendary drumming moments in rock history. #neilpeart #rush https://t.co/01RW6pYWIl

– Josh Freese (@joshfreese) January 10, 2020

Fuck this timeline. Definition of well punched. I feel like I’ve just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle who was also the best rock drummer who ever lived. So sad that there will never be Rush 50. I still thought I would see them one last time in Toronto if they did a one-time deal. RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/FpMTMJT199

– Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2020

“Big money goes around the world

Big money underground

Big money got a powerful voice

Big money doesn’t make a sound “- Neil Peart #Thank you

– American Greed (@AmericanGreedTV) January 10, 2020

Uff.

Neil Peart.

Legend.

❤️😔

– Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) January 10, 2020

It is incredibly sad to hear that my favorite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. It is very difficult to find words to properly express the level of inspiration and influence he has had on so many musicians. He’ll stay on top of my list forever. Farewell to a true king. pic.twitter.com/A9QkSWg2f9

– King Diamond (@kingdiamond) January 10, 2020

The greatest ever. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to lift a glass and then drum up Tom Sawyer’s shit out of the air. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0

– Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020

Damn it. Neil Peart wrote a crazy amount of jams like untouchable prog rock battle anthems … RUSH ARE on BLAST now and forever

– Blake Anderson (@UncleBlazer) January 10, 2020

Unfortunately, Neil Peart passed away earlier this week. One of the greatest drummers ever. One of the founding members of one of the greatest rock’n’roll bands ever. Rush @ZildjianCompany @EvansDrumheads @vicfirth @HumesandBerg

– KennyAronoff (@AronoffOFFICIAL) January 10, 2020