neil-warnock-dismisses-cardiff’s-paterson-and-bacuna-bust-up-as-‘handbags’-and-reveals-he’s-even-worse,-together-with-a-headbutting-match

Former Cardiff Town manager Neil Warnock says he’s not involved about the on-area bust-up concerning Bluebirds stars Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna, dismissing the incident as ‘handbags’.

The teammates turned on each individual other straight away soon after the Welsh club’s one- defeat to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

It was Cardiff’s second reduction in a row and a big blow to their participate in-off hopes, as they now sit six factors off sixth-location Preston, and it appears the irritation obtained the better of Paterson and Bacuna at the closing whistle.

The teammates, seemingly annoyed at what the other player wasn’t executing on their correct aspect of the pitch, squared up to each other, foremost with their heads whilst Bacuna took a swipe at Paterson’s throat.

The spat only stopped when fellow Bluebird Will Vaulks stepped in to different them.

Subsequent the sport, supervisor Neil Harris played down the incident and even praised the two players’ enthusiasm.

Former supervisor Warnock joined Laura Woods and Ally McCoist on Thursday’s Sporting activities Breakfast, and he also insisted it was nothing, stating the players are ‘both excellent lads’.

In reality, he disclosed he’d observed a lot, considerably worse slipping outs involving teammates throughout his vocation.

“It was just purses, truly,” Warnock informed talkSPORT

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Cardiff stars Callum Paterson and Leandro Bacuna ended up not happy with each individual other

“I appeared at it and I comprehended each sides, it was a condition exactly where I think Leo could have played the ball previously and Pater built a operate or summat like that occurred.

“And then you get disappointed, the whistle goes and you have misplaced a sport and you know if you earn that match you are a number of points off the play-offs.

“But I never think that mattered, they’ve equally great lads, most likely Leo is a very little bit upset he’s not participating in at the moment and Pater was about the consequence.

“But listen, I have been in dressing rooms with all types, blinking ‘eck, headbutts and everything.

“I’ve experienced some ideal fantastic times, seriously!

Kevin Nolan’s story about crazy coaching floor combat at Bolton – ‘He’s burst in and traveling-kicked him!’

“I even encouraged one pair to have headbutting in a single dressing space, but I won’t go into facts about that!

“And, ay, a single was a Scot, Ally!”

“We’re a fiery race Neil,” replied McCoist, “a fiery race!”

“And it did not harm him,” extra Warnock. “He believed it ended up a regular thing!”

