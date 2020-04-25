Neil Young Announces New Archive Of Road Of Plenty

Neil Young has announced that he is working on a new archival album based on material from the mid to late 1980s.

The album will consist of music made with his band Crazy Horse during a 1986 US tour, in conjunction with tracks recorded in 1989 with the band he will perform with on Saturday Night Live.

The title track is an early version of what would be released as the song “Eldorado” on Young’s 1989 album “Freedom”.

In a post on his website reflecting on the period, Young said he first “tried out” the song during a private reunion with his band in the 1960s Buffalo Springfield.

“I was guilty of not going and going to meetings, tours and albums back then,” Young mused in a post on his site.

He said he and his Crazy Horse had a “monster track” recorded at an Minneapolis-based show in October 1986, which would be included in the album. “How this song got saved, it’s hard for me to believe,” he said.

Three years later, Young and the band, consisting of Crazy Horse guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedra, drummer Steve Jordan and bassist Charlie Drayton, “recorded amazing music” rehearsing for their SNL appearance, “all of this” will appear on “Road Of Many “.

“Nico [Bolas, producer] we’ve been working on this project for a while, and I think it will be 2021,” Young said.

A specific release date for the album is yet to be announced next year, and a number of Nil Young’s archival releases are coming in the coming months.

His legendary “lost” LP “Homegrown”, released in 1975, finally came out after 45 years on June 19, followed by a live performance on July 17, “Return to Grindale,” a collection that covers the 1970s “Neil Young Archive Volume 2 ’21 August, Crazy Horse 1990 Concert “Rusty Bucket” October 16, and 1971 Acoustic Solo Performance “Young Shakespeare.

Meanwhile, the veteran author recently shared a new, re-recorded version of his 2019 track “Shut It Down,” prompted by fans to “allow [and] express the heightened passion that the song presented during this pandemic.”