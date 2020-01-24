Neil Young is a US citizen after marijuana delays

Neil Young is attending a press conference for Farm Aid 34 in 2019.

Gary Miller / Getty

The man who told us to keep rocking in the free world is now officially a citizen of the land of the free and the home of the brave.

According to his website, Canadian Neil Young has received US citizenship and will vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Accompanied by his wife Daryl Hannah, Young went to his oath ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center and left on Wednesday with his naturalization documents, the TMZ reported.

Young then shared the development on social media.

In November last year, the singer-songwriter shared the details of his citizenship application and told fans that the application had been suspended because of the use of marijuana.

“When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the exam. It was a conversation in which I was asked a lot of questions. I truthfully answered and passed it, ”Young wrote in a statement on his Neil Young Archives website. “However, I was recently told that I need to do another test because I’m using marijuana and some people who smoke it have a problem.”

Before receiving citizenship this week, Young told an interview with the Los Angeles Times why he wanted to vote in the States. “I live down here; I pay taxes down here. My lovely family is all down here – they’re all Americans, so I want to put my opinion down, ”he said.

Young, an outspoken critic of US politics and President Trump, will almost certainly vote for the democratic candidate in 2020.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at The Hill