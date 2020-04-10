Neil Young releases “Shut It Down 2020” inspired by the coronavirus pandemic

Neil Young shared a recorded version of “Close” for 2020, inspired by fans’ response to the 2019 track in light of the pandemic coronavirus.

In a statement, the Neil Young Archive notes that the new record was prompted by fans to “address Young, expressing the heightened passion that the song presented during this pandemic.”

The new version, simply called “Close 2020”, was recorded with “Crazy Horse”. Over the past month, it has been combined with a new music video collected from clips and images of coronavirus-related events from around the world. Watch it below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeLdjvH57z4 [/ embed]

In a statement, Young urged supporters to “act as if you had a virus” and stay home.

“I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, young and old, whom we love so much,” he said.

The Neil Young Archive emphasized that the videos for the new video were recorded in 2019 before the orders for social distance were fulfilled.

“Shut It Down” is taken from Young’s latest full-length studio album, 2019. This year, the Canadian folk rock icon is set to release his unreleased 1975 homegrown acoustic album.

Young recently launched a series of home shows called “Fireside Sessions” that still saw him as curiosities such as “Vampire Blues” and “Love / Art Blues”.