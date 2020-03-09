Neil Young supported Bernie Sanders for US president

Neil Young wrote on its website a long post, which supports Bernie Sanders as president.

“I support Bernie, because I listen to what he says,” Young said. “At every moment, in which he refers, I believe. Everyone. In 2016, if Bernie led instead of Hillary Clinton, I think we would not have such a chaotic mess.”

Representing the Democratic Party accused of “pulling every political string” to keep Sanders to be their candidate for this year, and during the elections in 2016, Yang said he regretted to register as a Democrat, while in January became an American citizen.

“Outside of the courthouse building, after I was naturalized (this is a funny word), was recording booth Democrats. I registered. My first mistake as a US citizen to be fixed. Register independent. The wheels are in motion. I do not trust DNC because I think that the DNC to hold their own rules on the country’s benefit. “

Young continued: “.. The United States are divided as our sacred democracy, temporarily broken Search for Truth We already have socialism in the United States that rescued Wall Street and the super-rich How about the working class and students who want a real future without debt.?”

Yang also invited his supporters, supporting Donald Trump, to write to him, asking them to explain “that this positive?”

In February Yang wrote an open sheet Trump, calling it “a disgrace to my country,” and accusing him of “mindless destruction of our natural resources, the environment and our relationships with friends all over the world.”