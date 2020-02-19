[neil-young-writes-open-letter-to-donald-trump:-“you-are-a-disgrace-to-my-country”]

Neil Younger has criticised Donald Trump in a scathing open letter to the US President.

Posted on his ‘Neil Youthful archives’ web-site, Youthful said Trump is “a shame to my country” and accuses him of “mindless destruction of our shared pure methods, our natural environment, and our interactions with good friends around the world.”

Examine Far more: Neil Young and Mad Horse – ‘Colorado’ critique: liked-up ballads and doomsday reckoning

Young, who not too long ago acquired twin American-Canadian citizenship, reported the President’s behaviour was “unforgivable” and claimed Barack Obama was “a superior person that you are.”

Younger included: “Your insurance policies, conclusions and small phrase imagining continue to exacerbate the Local weather Crisis…The United States of The usa, my state, is not a green on a person of your branded golf programs that you can ride about on and destruction so that other gamers can’t shoot straight.”

Neil Youthful now officially has dual citizenship. Credit rating: Getty

Youthful also took goal at Trump for his ongoing use of his song, ‘Rockin’ in the Free of charge World’ at his rallies. In 2016 Youthful criticised Trump for allegedly employing the tune with out authorization at his presidential prospect announcement function in the earlier yr.

“Keep on Rockin’ in the No cost World” is not a tune you can trot out at one of your rallies,” Young wrote. “Perhaps you could have been a bass participant and played in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on phase at a rally each and every night time in entrance of your admirers, if you have been any superior, and you may well be.

“Every time “Keep on Rockin’ in the Cost-free World” or 1 of my tracks is played at your rallies, I hope you listen to my voice. Recall it is the voice of a tax-shelling out US citizen who does not guidance you. Me.”

“…We are heading to vote you out and Make The united states Good Yet again,” Younger concluded his letter.

On gaining his twin citizenship a short while ago, Young verified that he would be voting for the Democrats in the upcoming US elections.

Young shared the news with enthusiasts by submitting a picture of him saluting upcoming to a indication that reads: “Democrats sign-up to vote in this article.” He captioned the picture with American and Canadian flag emojis and wrote: “I’m joyful to report I’m in!! Vote your conscience (sic)”.

The 74-calendar year-aged singer experienced at first designed a bid for US citizenship in November 2019 but the result was delayed soon after he admitted to smoking cannabis.