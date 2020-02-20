[neil-younger-pens-scathing-open-letter-to-donald-trump]

Singer-songwriter Neil Younger has penned a scathing open letter to US President Donald Trump.

In the letter, which seems on Young’s Archive web-site, he attacks Trump for his report on the financial state and local climate, goes on to criticise him for continuing to use Preserve On Rockin’ In The No cost Entire world at political rallies, and endorses Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

“You are a disgrace to my region,” writes Youthful, who grew to become a US citizen previously this calendar year. “Bragging about the US financial state does not disguise the simple fact that the numbers right now are what you inherited just about four yrs back.

“Your mindless destruction of our shared purely natural resources, our natural environment and our associations with pals close to the entire world is unforgivable.

“Your policies, selections and quick phrase pondering go on to exacerbate the Weather Crisis.”

Young goes on to criticise Trump’s use of his music, declaring, “Hold on Rockin’ in the Free of charge Planet is not a tune you can trot out at one particular of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and performed in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on stage at a rally every night time in front of your enthusiasts, if you have been any superior, and you might be.”

“Each individual time Hold On Rockin’ in the Totally free World or a person of my music is performed at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Recall it is the voice of a tax-paying out US citizen who does not help you. Me.”

Youthful ends his letter by endorsing Democrat Bernie Sanders, stating, “1 of your opponents has the solutions I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s upcoming instantly. He is not well-known with the Democratic establishment simply because contrary to all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Local weather Disaster, the end of the entire world as we know it. He is really fighting for the United states.

“His initials are BS. Not his insurance policies.”

Neil Young’s Colorado, recorded with Mad Horse, was released in October.