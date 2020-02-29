neil-younger-to-launch-fiftieth-anniversary-reissue-of-‘after-the-gold-rush’

Neil Young‘s ‘After the Gold Rush’ turns 50 later this calendar year, and to rejoice the milestone the singer-songwriter is planning a deluxe reissue of the classic album.

According to a new submit on the Neil Youthful Archives, a 50th anniversary version of the album, which was originally produced on September 19, 1970, is heading to be introduced on Reprise Data.

While there is no exact day still for the launch, it will probable contain a dwell live performance film (dubbed “Young Shakespeare”) from his January 22nd, 1971 effectiveness at Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut – which transpired three times following his legendary Massey Corridor established in Toronto, Canada.

Whilst Young’s show at Massey Corridor has lengthy been considered a legendary concert for the folks rock legend, he and producer John Hanlon sense that the Shakespeare Theater show is far better.

“In actuality, currently as we listen and examine, [producer] John Hanlon and I both equally come to feel ‘Shakespeare’ is remarkable to our beloved ‘Massey Corridor,’” wrote Younger on his internet site. “A extra quiet overall performance, without the need of the celebratory environment of Massey Hall, captured reside on 16mm film. ‘Young Shakespeare’ is a incredibly distinctive event. To my followers, I say this is the most effective ever.”

He extra that the exhibit was both equally “personal and emotional” for him and that it “defines that time.”

Hear to ‘After the Gold Rush’ below:

Past week, Neil Young admitted that he wishes to tour some previous and historic venues for the Mad Horse Barn Tour, but he’s owning issue acquiring quite a few that are nonetheless in operation.

Sharing a submit on his Neil Younger Archives web site, he introduced that he desires to guide a series of shows for the Insane Horse Barn Tour at many of the outdated and historic venues throughout North The us.

“Many of the aged places we utilized to participate in are long gone now, replaced by the new coliseums we have to guide year in progress and we really do not want to go to in any case,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Neil Youthful has criticised Donald Trump in a scathing open up letter to the US President.

Youthful reported Trump is “a shame to my country” and accuses him of “mindless destruction of our shared organic resources, our natural environment, and our associations with mates around the earth.”